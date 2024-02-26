Summary Galaxy Ring to have long battery life optimized for better performance at launch with various battery modes.

At the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event in January, Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring, giving us a quick glimpse at its design. Since then, multiple reports have claimed the new wearable from the Korean giant should debut later this year. Now, Samsung has provided more details about the Galaxy Ring and teased its imminent arrival again.

In a media briefing attended by Android Authority, Samsung's VP, Dr. Hon Pak, revealed the Galaxy Ring would feature a "long" battery life. While the executive did not provide any actual numbers, he stated the market expectation of such devices is to last longer than a couple of days. Additionally, Samsung is working on optimizing the ring's battery life ahead of its launch.

Apparently, the Galaxy Ring will also provide modes where you can extend its battery life or use all of its features. Oura Ring, a popular smart ring, lasts about 4–7 days on a charge, and Samsung's ring should also last about the same, if not longer.

Samsung further revealed that the Galaxy Ring will pack "leading" sensors. Again, no details were provided on what sensors will make their way to the wearable. But heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking with night movement are a part of the package based on what Samsung said during its media event.

Additionally, the Galaxy Ring will offer fertility tracking, for which Samsung has partnered with the Natural Cycles birth control app. All the collected health data will sync with Samsung Health, the same app that collects and analyzes all health information from other Galaxy wearables.

In an editorial published on Samsung's Newsroom, Dr. Hon Pak again confirmed that the Galaxy Ring will launch later this year.

Alongside the Galaxy Ring, Samsung detailed the new My Vitality Score feature for Samsung Health. It will use your sleep data, heart rate, activity level, and heart rate variability to offer personalized health insights. This feature will debut on the Galaxy Watch 6 paired with a Samsung Galaxy S24 before going live for other Galaxy devices later this year.