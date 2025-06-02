Summary Development of the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 has reportedly begun, but its launch is not expected in the near future, likely occurring alongside or after the Galaxy S26 series.

Initial speculation suggested an earlier release, but current reports indicate that the Galaxy Ring 2 is still in the early stages of development, with potential for new battery technology.

The Galaxy Ring 2 is anticipated to be an iterative upgrade focusing on improved sensors, materials, battery life, software features, and connectivity, rather than a radical redesign.

Samsung's first Galaxy Ring was officially announced in July last year. With the device's one-year-existence anniversary quickly approaching, new leaks about its successor are now starting to appear — and rightfully so.

For what it's worth, the Galaxy Ring 2 was believed to arrive much sooner than initially expected, with some claiming that it could make a surprise appearance at the tech giant's January S25 series Unpacked event. That, as we know now, did not happen.