Summary
- Development of the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 has reportedly begun, but its launch is not expected in the near future, likely occurring alongside or after the Galaxy S26 series.
- Initial speculation suggested an earlier release, but current reports indicate that the Galaxy Ring 2 is still in the early stages of development, with potential for new battery technology.
- The Galaxy Ring 2 is anticipated to be an iterative upgrade focusing on improved sensors, materials, battery life, software features, and connectivity, rather than a radical redesign.
Samsung's first Galaxy Ring was officially announced in July last year. With the device's one-year-existence anniversary quickly approaching, new leaks about its successor are now starting to appear — and rightfully so.
For what it's worth, the Galaxy Ring 2 was believed to arrive much sooner than initially expected, with some claiming that it could make a surprise appearance at the tech giant's January S25 series Unpacked event. That, as we know now, did not happen.