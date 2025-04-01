Summary Samsung may launch the Galaxy Ring 2 earlier than expected, possibly in Q4 this year.

The Galaxy Ring 2 could debut solid-state battery tech for better life.

There's uncertainty around the new battery due to high costs and shifting product demand.

Ever since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring last year, the smart ring ecosystem has bloomed. Several new smart rings have since hit the market, including the Oura Ring 4, Circular Ring 2, and RingConn Gen 2 Air. Now, it seems Samsung is already preparing for the next generation Galaxy Ring 2, and it could come with a surprise upgrade.

According to Korean publication Money Today (via Jukanlosreve), Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Ring 2 "in the fourth quarter of this year." Samsung typically avoids launching new products in Q4, focusing instead on the S-series flagship in Q1 the following year, but it seems the Galaxy Ring 2 might arrive earlier than expected. This leak also aligns with a previous report suggesting an earlier launch.

Samsung's next Galaxy Ring could pack a new battery tech