Slow and steady wins the race — at least, that’s what we were told as kids. Samsung seems to have taken that to heart, settling for incremental upgrades with each Galaxy Fold release. And while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 didn’t set worlds on fire, it was still a success, helping the company increase foldable sales by 10% in 2024.

Despite all the fervor directed at Samsung for its lackluster designs, it seems buyers responded. As we await the imminent release of Samsung's 2024 foldables, I've been thinking: what is it about boring that is so appealing when more exciting options are on the market?

It’s not like there isn’t choice

We see how the other side lives

In years past, we settled for the Galaxy Fold because other options didn’t exist in the United States. Companies like Vivo and Oppo had competing devices, but they weren’t worth it for most buyers because of warranty concerns and carrier compatibility issues. However, 2023 saw the introduction of the OnePlus Open and the Google Pixel Fold, devices aimed at buyers in the US.

The OnePlus Open introduced Open Canvas, a fantastic way to multitask, giving each app more screen real estate, as needed. It also featured an anti-glare layer on its display, improving outdoor visibility — a drawback of plastic protectors used on foldables.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel Fold gave us the best outer display experience on a foldable, with a large, wide panel making typing and daily tasks a breeze, saving us the trouble of opening the inner display for simple use cases like WhatsApp and Facebook. I’ve gone an entire day without opening my Pixel Fold before, and I never felt like I settled for a lesser experience.

Yet despite all this, I still think the Fold 5 is the better option for most people, and it has to do with consistency.

I know what I’m getting

Too high of a cost to gamble

I like to compare the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to McDonald’s. It’s not the best in any particular way, but it’s good enough to be the best choice overall. If you want a burger, the flame-broiled deliciousness of a Whopper from Burger King is the way to go. If you fancy a chicken sandwich or Alaskan cod, Wendy's is your best bet. However, like the OnePlus Open and Pixel Fold, neither is consistent enough to be the best overall.

The OnePlus Open encountered scattered durability issues. In addition, OxygenOS isn’t for everyone, as OnePlus’s software track record has been spotty in the last few years. Similarly, the Google Pixel Fold suffers from several issues. The company fitted it with a Tensor G2, leaving it underpowered for Gemini Nano; it lacks basic multitasking items like app pairs, a convenience featured on Samsung devices since 2017.

Samsung is far from perfect, but its foldable hinges are solid, and One UI is consistently the most reliable Android skin. This is exactly the kind of reliability and peace of mind you want when you’re shelling out $1,800 for a folding phone. Samsung knows this, so we don’t see huge swings in design from year to year.

Samsung isn’t a startup

Too much to lose

When you’re an upstart, it’s easier to take bigger chances. OnePlus had relatively little to lose if the Open didn’t pan out, and the Google Pixel lineup wouldn’t fall apart if the Pixel Fold sold poorly. Samsung no longer has that luxury. If it takes a big chance on a design, it risks alienating millions of users and negatively affecting its bottom line.

Samsung isn’t going to do that. So, while I was just as excited as everyone else when I heard rumors that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might feature an S-Pen in the phone, or a large Vivo-esque outer display, I knew it wasn’t meant to be. We'll keep getting incremental upgrades every year so the device will change just enough by the time our two- and three-year carrier deals are up, and an S25 Ultra or Z Fold 6 looks exciting to S22 Ultra and Fold 3 owners.

'You need me on that wall'

We secretly want it

Close

I’m reminded of A Few Good Men, in which Jack Nicholson’s character proclaims, "You want me on that wall. You need me on that wall." He highlighted that although we might not always be happy with the methods, we’re pleased with the resulting comfort and stability.

I think of Samsung in much the same way. We're dazzled by devices like the Vivo X Fold 3, and we love the advancements made by the OnePlus Open, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be the most reliable choice for most once again.

If Samsung does step out of its comfort zone, it will most likely do so with devices like the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. Users can still get the Fold design they know and love, but people who are aching for more can try out a device similar to the eye candy we’re seeing from overseas. Either way, it’s not an accident that Samsung’s design seems stagnant — sometimes, the tortoise knows what it's doing after all.