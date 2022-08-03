Samsung is set to reveal the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a week from today. While we've encountered the usual stream of leaks and rumors about the two devices, there has also been speculation about the future of their "Z" branding. Nearer the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, due to connotations with the aggressor's military, Samsung removed the Z branding from its 2021 foldables in some markets, selling them as Galaxy Fold 3 and the Galaxy Flip 3 in Estonia and Latvia. We're now learning that this may be the company's new foldable branding worldwide, beginning with the Fold 4 and Flip 4.

While Samsung hasn't confirmed this development yet, leaker SnoopyTech on Twitter (via PhoneArena) claims the South Korean manufacturer is trying to get rid of the Z branding, adding that the letter won't be printed on retail boxes of the upcoming Flip 4 and Fold 4 flagships. The removal of the Z from its upcoming products appears to be a logical decision, especially considering Samsung's willingness to retroactively remove the Z branding from some of its existing products. What's the letter Z got to do with folding, anyway?

If it's any solace to those disheartened by the potential loss of the letter, remember that the first-gen Galaxy Fold didn't have the moniker, either. The original Galaxy Z Flip was Samsung's first foldable that bore the letter, which then made its way to the Galaxy Fold lineup in 2020.

We'll learn more about the company's 2022 foldables, the Galaxy (Z) Fold 4, and the Galaxy (Z) Flip 4, at Samsung's Unpacked event on August 10—though there are barely any secrets left on the hardware front.