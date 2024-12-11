Key Takeaways Samsung's 3nm process is improving, allowing Exynos 2500 on Z Flip 7 mid-year launch.

Samsung has had a rough go in the manufacturing department lately, but a new report out of Korea indicates its 3nm fabrication process is finally on the upswing. As a result, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 — likely to launch mid-year after the second Galaxy Unpacked event — should run the Exynos 2500 (Chosun Biz via @Jukanlosreve on Twitter/X). The senior official cited indicated the S series would still receive a Snapdragon system-on-a-chip, because it still needs time to produce and optimize the fastest Exynos ever.

Samsung's 2026 flip phone: what we know

Not much yet, but leaks are trickling in

The Exynos 2500 news doesn't come as a huge surprise, as we reported weeks ago the Z Flip 7 would use Samsung's chipset. Right around that time, however, Samsung was in the middle of a worrying struggle against inefficient chip production. An unstable 3nm process threatened the availability of Exynos chips, and only very recently did the engineers manage to shore up manufacturing to a promising level.

The official offered positive insight on the company's various arms continuing to work together and keep fabrication, development, and testing moving as smoothly as possible. That's great news for the Android leader, which saw so many setbacks in recent months it began considering a move to TSMC manufacturing, instead of its in-house facilities.

Many power users, which covers quite a few Android Police readers, quickly point to the Exynos line's reputation for less-than-ideal performance, efficiency, and thermal management. While that could remain the case to some extent, Qualcomm's late-gen Cortex X925 CPU core claims a one-third clock-per-instruction improvement, which could up the Exynos 2500's performance significantly, even if its peak clock speed falls short of the Snapdragon 8 Elite's. Efficiency and thermals could improve, too, partly due to the smaller transistor size of the 3nm node.

When will we get the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and what will it look like?

The Razr+ 2024 next to the Z Flip 6

Of course, we won't see the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Z Fold 7 for months. They'll likely debut in the middle of the year, potentially seeing increased display sizes. The Flip should benefit significantly from that, as competitors like the 2024 Motorola Razr+ sport notably larger outer screens. They'll be accompanied by a more affordable clamshell foldable, likely the Galaxy Z Flip FE with an Exynos 2400e, to match up with the low-cost devices that have filled the market.

Only time will tell how well the Exynos 2500 performs, but if Samsung continues to work on efficiency and development, it could approach Snapdragon quality. At the very least, avoiding a Qualcomm chip will help Samsung keep Z Flip 7 costs down, which is good for everybody.