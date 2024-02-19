Summary Galaxy Fit 3 specs leaked via sales training materials: 1.6-inch display, 208mAh battery, 101 workout modes, aluminum body.

Compared to Fit 2, Fit 3 is larger but thinner, with more sleep tracking features and exercise options.

No release date yet, but the cadence of leaks suggests an imminent launch.

Although not much has been officially announced by Samsung about the Galaxy Fit 3, there is reason to believe that it could hit store shelves soon. It’s been a while since the launch of the Galaxy Fit 2 — going on four years now — and there have been rumors circulating about what Samsung may do to top its previous wearable. Now, it seems that its specs can be confirmed by a new leak, and it's one of many to have occurred in recent days.

As reported by The Tech Outlook, a new leak of a marketing manual from Samsung has spilled all the specs of the upcoming Galaxy Fit 3 (via SlashLeaks). It seems that the wearable has a 1.6-inch sAMOLED display with a resolution of 256x402 pixels (302 PPI). The device will also have a 208mAh battery, which means you can go about 13 days without needing to charge it.

If you intend on using the Galaxy Fit 3 for workout tracking, there are 101 workout modes integrated into the device, as well as six auto-tracking modes. With 16MB of RAM and 256MB of storage, it should operate smoothly and quickly. The body of the Galaxy Fit 3 is rumored to be entirely aluminum, while the display is made of glass. At launch, the device will supposedly come in gray, silver, or pink gold.

Source: The Tech Outlook

Compared to the Galaxy Fit 2, there are several notable differences, according to the leaked guide. For instance, the new device’s predecessor is composed of less durable plastic, and it has fewer watchface options. The Galaxy Fit 3 is also 46% larger but 10% thinner, which means it’s more visible without a bulky feeling on your wrist.

Source: The Tech Outlook

In terms of features, the newer Fit device has more sleep tracking capabilities, compared to the four-stage sleep analysis of the Galaxy Fit 2 — these include general sleep monitoring, sleep coaching, blood oxygen monitoring, and snoring detection. The number of workout presets and exercise auto-detection features that the Galaxy Fit 3 features are also more than what was previously included in the Galaxy Fit 2.

While there still has been no release date or price point announced by Samsung for the new fitness tracker, previous reports had indicated that the device had become available for pre-order from third-party retailers in some regions, possibly pointing to an imminent launch. With the leaks streaming in lately, there’s much to be excited about — especially if you need a new wearable.