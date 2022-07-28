Samsung is preparing to hold its second Unpacked event of the year, and there's likely a lot in store. The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are rumored to be announced, and we also expect the company's Galaxy Watch5 series. We'll also likely see what Samsung has in store in the audio department. We've seen rumors and leaks of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which will take over from the Buds Pro as Samsung's most premium earbuds to date, and a new rumor suggests these new headphones will be more expensive than their predecessors.

A new report from 9to5Google, citing a "source in retail," suggests that Samsung's upcoming earbuds might come with a retail price of $229.99. This would be $30 more than Samsung's original Galaxy Buds Pro, which, while not a huge price difference, it's still big enough to make or break some purchases. By contrast, Google's competitor, the Pixel Buds Pro, are available for $199 — the same price as the original MSRP for the Galaxy Buds Pro. Apple's AirPods Pro retail for $250, so the new Buds2 Pro may undercut them by $20.

This price increase may be attributed to a variety of reasons. One of them, of course, is the upgraded feature set, but other factors are at play, including the current economic circumstances we're living in. After all, if the prices for your groceries are going up, you can bet the price for your earbuds will go up as well.

Both Samsung foldable phones are expected to come with a price hike too. Of course, we need to clarify here that this is still just a rumor — even if Samsung does have plans to launch the earbuds at a $230 price, plans can change on a whim. We might see them drop in price or even be more expensive. We don't know for sure. Samsung's next Unpacked is on August 10th, so we'll likely know more then.