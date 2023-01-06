Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung's smallest, lightest, and best wireless earbuds yet. They are also fairly expensive, so when you get a chance like this to pick up a pair on discount, you should definitely take advantage of it. See at Samsung

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro made our list of the best wireless earbuds for a number of reasons. They sound great, offer impressive ANC, and their sleek design brings a comfortable, secure fit that doesn't stick too far out of your ears. If we had to point to a negative, it would be the $230 retail price tag. But Samsung is remedying that today by offering a promotion that will allow you to snag a pair for as little as $140.

The deal works like this: right off the bat, Samsung takes $40 off the retail price, knocking the new Pros down to $190. That price can then drop another $50 if you have a pair of old earbuds to trade in. That's the base trade-in value for both wired and wireless earbuds, and as long as they work, it looks like Samsung will accept them. This takes the price from $190 to $140 and is what most buyers can expect. If you happen to own a pair of Galaxy Buds (+, Pro, Buds 2), though, you're actually eligible for a $75 trade-in credit, meaning you can upgrade to the Buds 2 Pro for just $115.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

In our review, we rated these earbuds a 9 out of 10 and recommend them to anyone on Android looking for a new pair of premium, in-ear headphones. There are a few things, such as a proprietary 24-bit audio codec and head-tracking, 360-degree audio, that are exclusive to Samsung phones, but the rest of the great features are there for everyone to enjoy.

In addition to their great sound, useful ANC, and sleek design, the Buds 2 Pro also include touch playback and volume controls and a nifty little feature that will automatically turn the volume in your earbuds down and activate transparency mode when you start talking. Then, once you've been quiet for 5-10 seconds, they return to normal. This really comes in handy for quick IRL conversations, as you don't have to remove an earbud or fumble with controls. The Buds 2 Pro are also water-resistant, with an IPX7 rating, meaning they can survive immersion in up to 3 feet for a half-hour and offer up to 8 hours of battery life.

Again if you are in the market for premium earbuds and can dig up an old pair to trade in, these should be at the top of your list. This amounts to one of the better deals we've seen in the new year.