Samsung's earbud lineup has really matured in recent years, growing to be quite extensive and touching multiple price points. You get the likes of the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live as an affordable entry into the world of TWS earphones, but there's also stuff like the more premium Galaxy Buds Pro — almost a direct competitor to Apple's AirPods Pro. Maybe the best part is seeing these products actually get better with age, since Samsung likes to push improvements from time to time in the form of firmware and app updates, which can occasionally be quite significant in their scope. Now the company's rolling out its latest tweaks for the Galaxy Buds Pro, alongside a new version of the Galaxy Wearable app.

A small 2.2MB update for the Galaxy Buds Pro promises an improved battery charging algorithm and better stability (via SamMobile). The new firmware carries version number R190XXU0AVD1 and can be downloaded through the Galaxy Wearable app installed on your Buds Pro-paired device.

Samsung's not just counting on an update to the earbuds alone, though, as it's also rolling out a new version (2.2.48.22033061) of the Wearable app itself with a convenient new auto-update option. Once that arrives, you'll have the option to update whenever new software's available, or only when you're on Wi-Fi connection. To access it, simply fire up the Wearable app, tap the hamburger menu, and select “About Galaxy Wearable.”

