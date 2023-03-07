The best Samsung earbuds offer all the features you expect in premium buds, like excellent sound, voice detection, touch controls, and more. While Samsung Galaxy earbuds provide a seamless integration with the company's phones, tablets, and laptops, they work well with a range of Bluetooth devices. Whether you want to pair Samsung Galaxy Buds with Android, iPhone, iPad, Mac, or a Windows desktop, the setup only takes a few minutes.

Connecting Galaxy Buds to Samsung's ecosystem gadgets is a breeze. You can also switch between them seamlessly. The same isn't true when you connect your Samsung earbuds to a Windows PC or Mac. You'll put your Galaxy Buds into pairing mode and open the Bluetooth settings on your laptop. We show you how to pair Samsung earbuds with your Windows and macOS computers.

How to put Samsung earbuds in pairing mode

Samsung has a Galaxy Buds app for Android and iOS devices, which makes connecting the earbuds easy. The same app isn't available on Windows or Mac devices. You can't pull out your Galaxy Buds and connect them to a laptop. You'll need to activate pairing mode first.

There are several ways to turn on the pairing mode on Galaxy earbuds, whether you have the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Use the charging case

If you are connecting your Galaxy Buds for the first time, use the charging case to activate the pairing mode.

Put your Galaxy earbuds in the charging case and close it. Wait five to six seconds and open the case lid. Your Samsung earbuds enter Bluetooth pairing mode.

Use touch sensors

If you paired your Galaxy Buds with another phone or tablet, you may need to unpair them and activate pairing mode manually.

Put the Samsung earbuds in your ears. Hold both buds' touchpads for eight to nine seconds. You'll hear continuous beeps that confirm an active pairing mode.

Connect Samsung Galaxy earbuds to a Windows laptop

After you put your Samsung buds into pairing mode, connect them to your laptop via Bluetooth. Microsoft redesigned the Settings menu in Windows 11. The steps may differ if you have a PC running Windows 10.

Open Windows Settings by pressing the Windows + I keys. Select Bluetooth & devices from the sidebar. Click Add device or Add Bluetooth or other device on Windows 10. Select Bluetooth. Select your Galaxy earbuds from the list.

Your Samsung earbuds are ready to play your favorite Spotify playlists or your upcoming Microsoft Teams meeting. You can check the Connected status, the earbuds' name, and battery life from the same menu.

Use the Galaxy Buds app on Windows

Samsung also offers the Galaxy Buds app on the Microsoft Store. You can use it to connect your wearable with a Windows PC in no time. You don't need to dig into Settings to make changes. Follow the steps below.

Download the Galaxy Buds app from the Microsoft Store on Windows. Put your Galaxy Buds in the case. Close the case for five to six seconds and open it again. Launch the Galaxy Buds app and click Connect to complete the pairing process. Close

Your Galaxy wearable may not show up if it's connected to another device. Disconnect it from that device and try again.

Galaxy wearable app supports Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds FE, and Galaxy Buds Pro. It isn't compatible with Galaxy Buds Plus.

Connect Samsung Galaxy earbuds to a Mac

AirPods aren't the only wireless earbuds you can connect to your portable MacBook or a desktop Mac computer. Follow along to pair Galaxy Buds with your Apple Mac.

Put your Samsung Galaxy earbuds in pairing mode (refer to the steps above). Click the Apple icon in the upper-left corner. Open System Settings. Select Bluetooth and turn it on. Your Galaxy earbuds appear on the list. Select your earbuds and confirm the Connected status. You can check the earbuds' battery level from the same menu.

You can access the Bluetooth option from the Mac Control Center. Click the Control Center icon on the Mac menu bar at the top and turn on Bluetooth.

Change the default input and output audio device

After connecting your Galaxy Buds to a Windows laptop or Mac, change the default input and output audio device in essential apps like FaceTime, Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. If you use the Galaxy Buds app on Windows, tweak the touch controls, ANC, equalizer settings, and more for a better experience.

Compose smooth video calls with Galaxy Buds

Pairing your Samsung Galaxy Buds with your Windows or macOS computer is a great way to enjoy clear quality during video calls or while watching the latest movies. Find the best fit for your wireless earbuds to take the audio experience to a new level. You may also want to give your earbuds a quick clean to extend their lifespan.