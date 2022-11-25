Source: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $80 $150 Save $70 The Galaxy Buds Live saved the day for people with small ears who can't use conventional in-ear buds. Sound quality is good, call quality is excellent, and the active noise cancellation is adequate. $80 at Best Buy $80 at Amazon

The Black Friday deals keep coming, this time including a truly unique pair of earbuds. Some people have small ears, making most earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro impractical. Thankfully, Samsung solved this issue back in 2020 with the close to perfect Galaxy Buds Live. Because these little beans nestle into the outer ear as opposed to the ear canal, almost anyone can wear them comfortably, and they lack that plugged-up feeling that many users despise.

Right now, the Buds Live are discounted to just $80 at Amazon and Best Buy, a savings of $70.

Why should you purchase the Galaxy Buds Live?

The Buds Live are some of the only earbuds that fit people with smaller ears, and my wife is one of those people. The Buds Live have been her constant work companion for years, and she's loved every minute of using them. The sound quality is great, but you won't get much noise isolation as these don't form a proper seal in your ear, which makes the ANC a bit lackluster as well. That's a small price to pay for a set of buds that actually fit, though.

One of our favorite features, which is available on all Galaxy Buds, is something called Music Share. My wife and I have each other listed as trusted contacts in the Music Share menu. That means when we go on a walk together, we can both pop our earbuds in, and then one of us will launch music share. Both sets of buds will then connect to that phone via Samsung account without actually pairing in the Bluetooth menu, letting us both listen to the same podcast or music from one phone without any hassle, complete with individual volume sliders. This is just one example of how Samsung products work so well together and why I always choose them as my go-to earbuds.

