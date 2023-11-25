Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $70 $100 Save $30 With ANC and ambient modes, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE offer a great listening experience at a pocket-friendly price, especially after the hefty discounts this Cyber Monday. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

You're not alone if you've always thought getting good noise-canceling earbuds (especially from a brand like Samsung) would mean a hefty price tag. Fortunately, as part of the Cyber Monday deals, you can snag the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for a mere $45. So, if you're in the market for some decent wireless earbuds, grab these ASAP. The pair is among the best deals under $50 we've seen.

You can grab the Galaxy Buds FE for $45 by taking advantage of two deals. First, Samsung is offering an instant $30 discount on the earbuds, reducing the price to $70 from the original $100. This is a great deal on its own, as you're getting solid mid-tier earbuds for a pocket-friendly cost .

But you don't have to stop there. You can go a step further and grab another $25 off by trading in your old headphones. The best part? These don't have to be from Samsung or even in good condition. You can trade in any of the older wired or wireless headphones you have lying around. Combining these two deals brings the Galaxy Buds FE down to just $45.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Buds FE

Despite the smaller price tag, these earbuds pack quite the punch by offering both ANC and ambient modes, with the ANC performance being surprisingly good for under $100 earbuds. The industry-standard six hours of listening time with ANC on means they'll last enough for a commute or a movie session. You don't get the convenience of wireless charging, but if you're a casual user okay with USB charging, you're not missing out on much.

One notable feature is that you can access a game mode for reduced latency, making these earbuds a good choice for casual listeners and gamers. Like to personalize how your earbuds sound? The Galaxy Buds FE let you do that with various EQ presets available in the companion app. You also get basic touch controls on the back of each earbud, which can be customized in the app.

The earbuds are rated IPX2 for water resistance, which is lower than the usual IPX4 or IPX7 rating found in more premium earbuds, but these can easily withstand sweat and occasional splashes of water, so there's not much to worry about; just don't take them swimming! Considering you're getting all these features for under $50 easily makes this one of the best Cyber Monday audio deals, and it is almost impossible to pass up.