These are some of the best earbuds you can buy in 2024. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a fantastic set of earbuds that provide impressive sound with 24-bit audio support, excellent noise-canceling abilities, and get even better when paired with Samsung smartphones.

With that said, these eabuds can be quite expensive, coming in with a price of $229.99. Thankfully, we're seeing a sweet discount that knocks $40 off for a limited time during the Discover Samsung event. So if you've been thinking about upgrading to a new pair of earbuds, now's going to be the perfect time.

What's great about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

While they might look like a standard pair of earbuds, Samsung has done a lot of work to make these some of the best it has ever produced. The earbuds feature a 10mm woofer and a 5.3mm tweeter that work in harmony to produce the best audio possible. In addition to the hardware, you're also getting support for 24-bit audio, which can provide a richer soundscape for music and movies.

In addition, you get fantastic immersive qualities with support for 360 audio and Dolby Atmos, which is great for if you're looking to take your listening experience to a whole new level for movies and TV shows. Reproducing excellent sound isn't the only thing that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are good at. The earbuds also deliver impressive active noise-canceling abilities, just in case you need to focus in areas that aren't so quiet.

Of course, if you need to focus on sounds around you, you can always enable the ambient mode of the earbuds, providing a seamless way to keep tabs on your surroundings. Samsung even has a built-in Intelligent Conversation Mode that can detect when you're starting a conversation with someone, lowering the volume of your music and automatically engaging ambient mode, so you can engage in conversation without touching your earbuds.

As mentioned before, these earbuds are best when used with Samsung phones, opening up features like seamless pairing and device switching, along with tracking capabilities. But they are compatible with any Android or iOS device, and they can be enjoyed to pretty much their fullest with these devices too. When it comes to battery life, you're going to get five hours of use on a single charge, and an additional 18 with the included wireless charging case.

Those looking to take them out for a jog will be happy to know that the earbuds offer IPX7 water resistance, which means the device will be protected from the elements and can handle a little sweat. These are going to be an excellent pair of earbuds if you're looking for great sound and a robust set of features. Just make sure to grab them while you can, because this deal won't last long.