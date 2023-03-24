Image source: Samsung. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $200 $230 Save $30 While not a huge discount, $30 off makes the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds a bit more enticing, especially when trading in your old wired or wireless headphones can save you an extra $50. Plus, Samsung is throwing in a free Buds 2 Pro Silicone case so that slick little case won't slip out of your pocket at the gym or while running to catch your flight. $150 at Samsung with trade--in

A good pair of earbuds is practically a necessity at this point, whether it be for taking calls, listening to music, or just tuning out the chaotic nonsense of modern society. Finding a pair of cheap true wireless earbuds is easy enough to do these days, but sometimes, you really do get what you pay for, and the combination of comfort, noise-canceling, and consistency of the Buds 2 Pro is worth the upgrade when you can get it for almost half-off.

This spring's Discover Samsung event is wrapping up this weekend, but before it does, take advantage of this tag-team deal to grab some of the best wireless earbuds around for significantly less scratch — while also doing some spring cleaning.

Why this Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal is worth your money

Over in our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, these true wireless buds received a solid 9/10 rating thanks to some improvements over their predecessor. Enhancements like improved audio quality, new 24-bit audio support, and an updated design firmly bump the Buds 2 into premium earbud territory. They're comfortable to wear, offer solid battery life, and work flawlessly with Android devices – Samsung branded or not. The noise cancelation is also some of the best you'll get when it comes to earbuds, letting you tune in to the high-quality sound these things have to offer.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver where it matters most – the sound quality. In comparison to similar quality earbuds, such as Google's Pixel Buds Pro or the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Samsung's offering delivers fuller sound and richer detail for the price. These also offer a much more comfortable design, something the previous Galaxy Buds 2 model had a problem with, which means using them for longer periods of time won't be so irritating.

They're also the perfect companion earbuds if you're using a Samsung phone (or any Android smartphone for that matter), and, in particular, work extremely well with the Samsung Galaxy S23. We wish that the multipoint audio worked seamlessly with all devices instead of just Samsung phones, tablets, watches, laptops, and TVs, but if you're in the Galaxy ecosystem already, you'll enjoy blissfully smooth audio handoffs.

That isn't to say there are some things about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds that could be a bit better — battery life is good... but it could be better — the $200 price tag of this deal offers decent compensation for that. Well, not that you should pay $200; you can trade in literally any working pair of wired or wireless earbuds/headphones to bring it down to $150. That's a much sweeter deal for all of us who have at least a half-dozen old wired headphones or old Bluetooth buds cluttering up our tech drawers.

Samsung is also throwing in a $20 silicone case for your Buds 2 Pro, in nine varied colors that should help keep that fancy pillbox of a case from slipping around in your backpack or in your pockets while you're working out or working outside.