While Black Friday deals have been in full swing for a week, we've only now reached the date that's actually marked as such on the calendar. We've already seen a ton of great audio and earbuds deals leading up to this day, but if you're interested in Samsung's most premium earbuds on the market right now, today might be the day you should take a close look. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are down to $160, and if you have any old pair of earbuds lying around, you can get the price down to $110 on Samsung's online store. You can even get it down to $85 if you have older Galaxy Buds.

On its website, Samsung offers the same deal you will find across multiple retailers this Black Friday. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are $70 off, so you can get them for as little as $160 without strings attached. Samsung goes a step further with its trade-in offers, though. You can send in virtually any old wired or wireless headphones you have in your house to shave off another $50 — the only condition is that they still work. If you have some other Samsung earbuds, say, the first-generation Galaxy Buds Pro, you get $25 more back, bringing the price of the Buds 2 Pro down to just $85.

Why you should get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Even if you don't have a Samsung phone, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are well worth it — especially at this discounted price. In our review, we noticed that they have some of the best active noise cancelation we've seen in true wireless earbuds. They also offer great 16-bit audio on all devices and can go up to 24-bit on supported media on Samsung phones thanks to a proprietary codec, including spatial audio. Combined with their small form factor in both your ears and in your pocket when in their case, they're destined to provide a great experience all around.

While we said in our review that upgrading from the previous version isn't necessary, it might make a lot of sense by now. That's particularly true if you've owned your previous Galaxy Buds for quite some time, meaning their batteries aren't as good as they used to be. Trading them in for a new pair of earbuds makes sense to ensure you don't run into shorter and shorter battery life. Sadly, that's just the state of true wireless earbuds — none of them are really repairable or made to last, so it's even more warranted to get some new ones while they're on discount.

At $85, or even at $110, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are more than worth their money, and you even get a simple way to get rid of your old earbuds.