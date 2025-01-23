Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $100 $230 Save $130 These are some of the smallest and lightest earbuds from Samsung that deliver great-quality audio. You also get powerful ANC, along with IPX7 water and dust resistance. Right now, they are $130 off, dropping to their lowest price ever. $100 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a new pair of earbuds, there's a pretty good chance that you are overwhelmed by the available options. While it can be discouraging, the good news is that there are many fantastic options at all sorts of different prices.

With that said, we think these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are going to be a choice, providing excellent sound in a compact size with lots of features. Not only that, but the earbuds are now down to a record-low price with a $130 discount. So get them now for $100 while you still can.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds?

The things that we loved most about these earbuds is that they provide excellent and full sound, while also packing excellent ANC capabilities. Furthermore, this all happens in a sleek and compact design that makes it easy to carry around.

And if you're someone that really loves their music, you'll be glad to know that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also supports 24-bit audio. Those that love watching movies and TV shows will get a kick out of the earbuds' 360 audio mode, providing an immersive experience.

Despite their small size, these earbuds also pack touch controls that can be used for calls or when listening to your music. And yes, call quality is pretty good, allowing you to sound crisp and clear, even when out and about.

When it comes to battery life, you can expect up to five hours of use, and up to 18 hours with the included charging case. You also get excellent durability here with water and dust resistance thanks to its IPX7 rating.

Overall, this is a relatively complete pair of earbuds that really manages to perform well. While the original price isn't cheap, we think the discounted $100 price tag is more than fair for what you're getting. Just grab it from Amazon while you still can.

