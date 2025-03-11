I’m frustrated by Galaxy AI not because of Samsung’s intent but because of its current implementation. The sales pitch for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series sounded fantastic, but so far, it’s been anything but. Instead of a transformative experience, Galaxy AI has become something I avoid, ignoring features like cross-app action and Now Brief.

However, I realized poor Galaxy AI functionality alone isn’t enough to draw my ire; it's the lack of other innovations. If Samsung were doing more on the hardware and software side to make my life easier, I’d be more willing to wait for AI to come into its own. I understand the company wants Galaxy AI to be the future, but it has plenty of items to improve before that happens.

Galaxy AI needs better focus

I don’t feel compelled to use it

Initially, I was excited about Galaxy AI on One UI 7. It sounded like the entire software experience was being rebuilt to integrate AI more effectively. Samsung may still get there, but it feels further away than advertised on my Galaxy S25. Cross-app actions lured me in to save time on tasks, but in practice, it doesn’t save me anything. I hate how much I have to double-check anything it does, and even setting up tasks and reminders can be more of a hassle than it's worth.

I also thought the Now Brief and the Now Bar would be more helpful. As I went through my day, I looked forward to the Now Brief as an interactive assistant. I expected meaningful suggestions on optimizing my time and insights into my schedule and workflow that I wouldn’t usually have. Instead, I get the weather and a random news story. I would even settle for Now Brief noticing it will rain later in the day and suggesting an umbrella even if it's fair weather in the morning. However, if Samsung were improving the rest of the experience, I wouldn’t be so focused on Galaxy AI’s shortcomings.

Better multitasking so I can do things myself

I’ve seen other companies improve

Multitasking needs to change on Samsung phones. I used to think it was just a problem with the company's foldables, but after I saw that OnePlus brought Open Canvas to the OnePlus 13, I was convinced that Samsung needed to upgrade its software. Multiple apps need more space, and the experience has to be more intuitive. On Open Canvas, I can slide apps around as required and flick a third app not currently in use to an anchor point at the side of the display. It’s a better way to be productive and works faster than fumbling around with cross-app actions.

Unfortunately, Samsung isn’t aggressive about updating the hardware in the Galaxy S25 series.

Edge Panels are woefully neglected, functioning almost as they did on the Galaxy S8 from 2017. I love OnePlus's approach with OxygenOS 15, which uses an Edge Panel-esque system for launching apps and finding files. It adds more functionality to the edge panel, so it doesn’t feel like just another spot housing frequently used apps and Galaxy AI functions like Sketch to Image. If Samsung were to focus on productivity with better multitasking and updated functions for Edge Panels, I’d enjoy its devices more.

It’s not just about software innovation

Hardware improvements are taking a back seat







Unfortunately, Samsung isn’t aggressive about updating the hardware in the Galaxy S25 series. Instead, the company is content to let Galaxy AI and chipset enhancements account for most of the improvements. I don’t care how much Samsung can improve its computational photography with AI; there’s no universe where upgraded camera sensors wouldn’t help produce better images. I recently tested the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and its fantastic camera sensors result in better photos than my Galaxy S25 Ultra can produce. Sometimes, there’s no substitute for a larger camera sensor pulling in more light.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is more efficient than last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, meaning Samsung can claim better battery performance from the same-sized cells as last year’s phones. While I get more screen time from a single charge, companies that moved to silicon-carbon battery technology with larger cells offer even better performance. It’s another example where no amount of AI wizardry can compensate for improved hardware, not at the same pace as companies employing both.

I hope there is more to selling phones in the future than AI

I don’t think improving AI and other areas of Galaxy phones are mutually exclusive. I’m sure there are ways to strengthen long-neglected features we already know and use while Samsung takes more time to get Galaxy AI ready for prime time. It’s not that I hate Galaxy AI or wouldn’t be open to using it in the future. I don’t think it is ready to be advertised as a reason you’d buy your next Samsung Galaxy. Android manufacturers need to realize that the user experience is cumulative, and other parts of the phone matter just as much as artificial intelligence.