With summer just around the corner, many Samsung fans are eagerly awaiting the introduction of the brand's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, it looks like Samsung isn't going to be making any big changes to its foldable devices this year, which means, it's once again resting on its laurels.

While some will see this as a bad thing, others can feel confident thanks to the reliability and consistency that Samsung brings with its products. Of course, hardware is just one part of the product when it comes to smartphones, with software making up another big part of it as well. With that said, it looks like the brand is ready to bring some of its AI goodness to its upcoming foldables, as a press release has shed light on some of the things that we can expect from the brand in the near future.

Galaxy AI is coming to the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Samsung's first real foray into AI came with the Galaxy S24 series, which was introduced earlier this year. The brand shared its vision of using the technology with Galaxy AI, bringing a variety of useful and fantastic features like Circle to Search to its smartphones. Of course, introducing new technologies to its users is a very delicate balancing act, too much, and it could ruin what you've built, and too little, users might not even be able to understand how it benefits them.

Luckily, Samsung has walked the fine line well, offering just the right amount of AI in its devices so that it's not distracting and actually quite helpful. Of course, Samsung has introduced AI to its other phones using updates, and it's only a matter of time before this tech lands on future phones too. As far as what its AI experience might look like on its foldables, that's really anyone's guess. But the brand seems confident that it can bring something new to the table.

In the press release, Samsung stated that it will "optimize the Galaxy AI experience" for its upcoming foldables. Furthermore, it also shared that pairing Galaxy AI with its foldables will "unlock all new possibilities." Another exciting tidbit mentioned is that Samsung will bring its popular Live Translate feature to other phones. This is great for people that want a seamless way to communicate with people in other languages.

Of course, we'll just have to wait to find out how the brand will really make waves with AI, but luckily, the release of its new foldables is just around the corner.