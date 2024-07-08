Summary Galaxy AI Live Translate feature to expand to third-party apps, starting with WhatsApp.

The feature enables users to make voice calls without being worried about language barriers.

Real-time translation on WhatsApp calls is expected to enhance privacy and security as all data is processed locally.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was launched with an on-device AI suite called Galaxy AI, providing users with a slew of AI-powered features such as AI photo editing, circle to search, and live language translation for voice calls. Among others, the Galaxy AI Live Translate feature has been the most-used tool in the suite, capable of breaking language barriers and allowing for borderless communication.

Last week, Samsung announced that the Live Translate feature would soon be expanded to third-party apps. As it turns out, WhatsApp will be the first to get the feature. The renowned tipster Ice Universe reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Galaxy AI will power WhatsApp's real-time translation. With the Live Translate feature, Galaxy owners who rely on WhatsApp for communication can have their calls translated in real-time.

Samsung's AI-powered Live Translate feature could soon expand to WhatsApp calls

Since its initial launch, the Galaxy AI Live Translate feature has been exclusive to stock apps on certain Galaxy-branded phones and tablets. Meanwhile, Samsung has pledged to expand it to third-party apps, enabling users to initiate communications without worrying about language gaps.

Yet, WhatsApp is the first third-party app to get AI-powered real-time translations thanks to Galaxy AI. Other popular communication apps like Google Meet, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and Signal are expected to follow suit.

As the Galaxy AI Live Translate feature continues to evolve with upcoming updates, its potential to expand to more devices is highly anticipated. Moreover, the feature processes all data and calls locally on your device, which could significantly enhance privacy and security.

It remains to be seen when the Galaxy AI Live Translate feature will land on WhatsApp. But the wait should be brief, as we're just a few days away from Samsung's unpacked event. At this event, Samsung reveals its latest hardware and software products, including the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Ring. Samsung's new foldable phones will likely launch with One UI 6.1.1 outside the box.