Summary Galaxy AI now supports Canadian French, expanding language options for Galaxy owners in Canada.

Samsung plans to add more languages like Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, and Swedish to Galaxy AI.

One UI 6.1.1 may bring video editing features to Galaxy AI, enhancing its functionality for users.

Samsung's Galaxy AI features are handy in daily life, especially Live Translate, which can translate your phone calls on the fly. You can also use Interpreter mode to translate your ongoing conversations in a split-screen view, making it easy to hold discussions with people in foreign languages. Since Galaxy AI's debut in late January, Samsung has expanded it to more devices while also adding support for more languages. In early April, Galaxy AI gained support for seven new languages and five new dialects. With the latest language expansion, Samsung is making Galaxy AI much more useful for Galaxy owners in Canada.

Galaxy AI now supports the Canadian French language, making all the AI-powered features more useful for people in Canada. This latest addition bumps Galaxy AI's total language support to 18, up from the 13 languages it supported at launch. If you own a Galaxy S24 or an older Samsung flagship with Galaxy AI access, you can use the Canadian French language in Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist.

You must first download the Canadian French language pack on your phone by navigating to Settings > General management > Language > Language packs. Do note that even after downloading the language pack, your Galaxy phone must have access to the internet for most Galaxy AI features to work in Canadian French.

Galaxy AI will gain support for more languages later this year

Close

Later this year, Samsung will expand Galaxy AI's language support to include Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, and Swedish. Eventually, it also plans to bring traditional Chinese and European Portuguese support to Galaxy AI.

Wider language support in Galaxy AI will help make the suite of AI features more useful and accessible to a larger section of people. In turn, this could help boost sales of Galaxy devices and eventually help Samsung gain subscribers once the Galaxy AI trial period expires at the end of 2025.

Besides new languages, Samsung is working on adding new features to Galaxy AI with the upcoming One UI 6.1.1 release. A rumor suggests the next One UI release could bring Galaxy AI's photo-editing features to videos.