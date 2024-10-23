Key Takeaways Samsung is expanding Galaxy AI to include Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, and Romanian languages by the end of 2024.

New languages will be downloadable as packs on Galaxy devices.

Samsung's Galaxy AI surpasses Apple's current language support, showing significant progress in integration.

Galaxy AI has been a major focus for Samsung in 2024, starting with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. Since then, the company has expanded Galaxy AI to its foldables and even smartwatches. Currently, Galaxy AI supports 16 languages, but Samsung is pushing forward, with the company aiming to add four more languages to its AI suite by the end of the year.

Samsung has announced plans to expand Galaxy AI's language support by adding four new languages — Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, and Romanian — by the end of the year, bringing the total to 20. Additionally, Samsung will expand existing language support to cover additional dialects in traditional Chinese and Portuguese (Europe).

Samsung Galaxy AI is outpacing Apple Intelligence this year

Samsung has announced that Dutch will be available starting October 28, 2024, with the other languages rolling out by the end of the year. These new languages and dialects will be downloadable as language packs from the Settings app on compatible Galaxy devices. This update means even more users to take advantage of Samsung's powerful AI tools in their native languages.

While Galaxy AI's language support still trails behind Google's Gemini, which currently supports 40 languages, it's significantly ahead of Apple's AI offering. At present, Apple Intelligence only supports English (US), and Apple plans to expand to just 16 languages (including other English dialects) by the end of 2025, a timeline that still lags behind Samsung's progress.

This shows how far Samsung has come in integrating its AI models across its entire ecosystem. The company uses its Galaxy AI models for both productivity and creative apps. Features like Live Translate during calls will benefit even more from the expanded language support, allowing even more users to take advantage of this tools in their native languages.