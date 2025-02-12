Summary Samsung's Galaxy A56 has now leaked in full thanks to a new set of renders.

The phone can be seen from all angles, showing off its sleek design and eye-catching camera array.

The release date for the phone is currently unknown but should be priced affordably.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is going to be one of the brand's most popular lineups. But Samsung does release other phones throughout the year to offer more variety to its customers. While not as popular in the US, the Galaxy A series delivers more affordable phones, which means if you're on a budget, this series might be a better option for you and your wallet.

Just like its Galaxy S series phones, Samsung does update it's A series line as well. And one model that has been making the rounds ahead of release is the Galaxy A56. We've been hearing rumors about this phone for some months now, and we've even gotten some early renders of the phone too, showing off its thick camera bar.

This is our best look yet at the Galaxy A56

Source: Evan Blass

Those that needed a little more will be glad to know that a new leak has surfaced, coming from Evan Blass, showing off the phone in even more detail than ever before (via 9to5Google). The Galaxy A56 is shown off in four different colors, with a black, silver, gray, and pink variant on display with a full 360-degree view.

For the most part, things look pretty good here. You get a nice modern look thanks to a fantastic screen with minimal bezels, along with a distinctive camera bar that visually dominates the rear of the phone. There's also a power and volume rocker on the right hand side, with a nice cut-out for the palm area in order to keep the phone relatively comfortable to hold.

When it comes to the specifications, leaks indicate that the phone will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1580 SoC. It will also come with 8GB and 12GB RAM options, along with 128GB and 256GB storage sizes. The phone will also have a triple camera setup on the rear, as seen in the images, and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.

Of course, the most important part of this phone is going to be the price. As of now, there aren't any firm details about this, but there's a pretty good chance that it will be relatively affordable. Again, there isn't a release date set for this device, but the release should happen fairly soon so keep an eye out if you're looking to buy something new and affordable.