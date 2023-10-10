Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $330 $450 Save $120 The Galaxy A54 goes a little way to redeem the series after the sluggish A53. With a 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and an Exynos chip that remains at a reasonable temperature, this is one of our favorite mid-range phones of the year. $330 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is one of our favorite budget phones of the year. Usually starting at $450, the phone is already reasonable, and any deal you can get on the A54 is a welcome one. That's why it's exciting to see it included in the Prime Big Deal Days promotion.

Amazon's deal takes 26% off of the A54, bringing the price down from $450 to $330, a total saving of $120. Saving over a quarter of the price of the Galaxy A54 is hard to say no to, especially when considering specs like the 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and excellent battery life.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A54

Aside from being silky smooth at 120Hz, this display has superb viewing angles and decent brightness, maxing out at 1,000 nits. At 1080p, it's more than sharp enough for this screen size and price point, but most importantly, it's an AMOLED display. Samsung has a reputation for making the best displays, and that's shown here.

Exynos chips aren't always a welcome sight on a spec sheet, and it was a disappointment on the Galaxy A53 from 2022. The Exynos 1380 found here in the A54 is a big improvement. It won't win any speed tests, but it doesn't need to in this part of the market. The chip is more than powerful enough for everyday tasks and light gaming. It may get warm when under load, but there's no sign of overheating.

The cameras are a big improvement over previous years as well. The superfluous 5MP depth sensor is finally gone, leaving behind a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro lens. The macro is fun to play with, but it's the other two cameras you'll use most. The primary sensor takes sharp, crisp images, but low-light performance can suffer. The selfie camera is another highlight. The 32MP camera takes sharp selfies with some natural depth of field, and the photos are sharp and detailed.

Another reason to pounce on the Galaxy A54 is the software. Like the Galaxy S series, the A54 is guaranteed four Android upgrades with a fifth year of security patches. The phone launched with One UI 5.1 atop Android 13, but you can already run the Android 14/One UI 6 beta on it. Aside from the Pixel 6a and 7a, which received their Android 14 updates last week, this will be the first phone in this price bracket to get the latest software.