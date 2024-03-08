Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Save $75 $375 $450 Save $75 If you're looking for a great budget handset that offers a sleek look and a good amount of power, then Samsung's Galaxy A54 is going to be a fantastic option. The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP camera, and a relatively quick processor. Right now, you can score $75 off for a limited time. $375 at Amazon $375 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great options if you're looking to buy a budget phone in 2024. Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G has been a long time favorite, with its sleek design and fantastic AMOLED display. Best of all, you can now purchase this handset for $75 off its original retail price, making it a must-buy. Just be sure to grab it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G?

Samsung is known for its great phones and the Galaxy A54 5G is no exception. The Galaxy A54 5G originally made its debut back in early 2023 and was praised for its sleek design, impressive AMOLED display, and the ability to use expandable storage. The handset is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 processor, packs 6GB RAM and has 128GB of internal storage.

In addition, you're getting a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, along with a 32MP front-facing camera. Of course, battery life is important here, and you can expect to get all-day use thanks to its 5,000mAh battery with reasonable charging speeds coming in at 25W. Furthermore, you'll also get protection from the elements with an IP67-rating.

As mentioned before, the phone can take advantage of expandable storage with support for microSD cards. Overall, the Galaxy A54 5G is a wonderful smartphone that delivers when it comes to looks and experience. Furthermore, you're going to get great software support with constant updates that can really extend the life of the product. And at $75 off, it's a great time to buy. If you happen to pick one up, be sure to take a look at some cases to protect it.