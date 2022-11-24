Mid-range phones already offer plenty of value, so when the Black Friday deals come along and make them even more affordable, they can be hard to say no to. Currently, Samsung's Galaxy A53 and its beautiful 6.5-inch display with 120Hz is just $350. If Samsung isn't your cup of tea and you're looking for AI smarts and a great camera, the Pixel 6a could be just right, coming in at just $300. If you're a OnePlus fan, the Nord N20 5G can be had for $230.

Samsung Galaxy A53

The Galaxy A53 might not be as popular as the A52 5G it replaced due to the weaker Exynos chipset, but it's still an excellent midrange phone for Samsung fans. The focal point of this phone is the display. 1080p is more than sharp enough at this screen size, and the 800 nit max brightness and 120Hz absolutely steal the show. The 64MP main camera does an OK job thanks to Samsung's processing, which has improved a lot in recent years, and the 12MP ultrawide camera is also alright. However, color processing is a bit inconsistent between the two. The other two rear cameras might as well not exist, serving as a 5MP Macro lens and 5MP depth sensor. These exist for no reason other than for Samsung to boast about having a quad-camera setup. Thankfully, they're easy to ignore and focus on the decent main shooter.

The usual $450 is already pretty good for a phone with a lush display like this, so taking $100 off and taking it down to $350 makes this a bargain, especially if you're already invested in Samsung's ecosystem of devices.

Google Pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a is a true return to form for Google in the mid-range space after the 5a, which was a rebadged Pixel 4a 5G. Taking the power of Tensor from Google's 2021 flagship range, this is one of the fastest and smoothest mid-range phones you'll find, even if the 60Hz display lets that side down a little bit. Tensor's big advantage is AI and machine learning, which enables exclusive features like Magic Eraser.

The 6a is a fantastic deal at its usual price of $450, so getting it for just $300 is a bargain. The only reason we can see not to get one is that 60Hz display, which can cause headaches for some who are particularly sensitive, or if you prefer a different Android skin. Otherwise, this is a cracking phone.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is the prettiest phone here. OnePlus' design has always been hit or miss as far as I'm concerned, but this is the best-looking phone it's made since the old OnePlus X. With a Snapdragon 695, the performance should sit in the middle of the Galaxy A53 and the Pixel 6a. Still, in day-to-day tasks, it will likely feel smoother than you expect, thanks to how well-optimized Oxygen OS usually is. Sadly, this phone is still stuck on Android 11, while the 6a and A53 launched with Android 12 and have both seen upgrades to Android 13 recently.

But if you're a OnePlus fan, that won't matter. Oxygen OS is one of the most customizable Android skins, and people love it for a reason. Couple that with up to three-day battery life and faster-charging speeds than either of the other phone, with an included charger no less, and you have a compelling budget smartphone package. The Nord N20 5G is usually $300, but it's down to just $230 for Black Friday.

