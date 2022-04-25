Google’s ARCore SDK makes it easier to develop augmented reality applications and ensures that users have a good experience with them, no matter what device they’re running. Phones must be certified first to ensure they can reap these rewards. The certification takes hardware such as the phone's motion sensors, cameras, and CPU to see if they perform expectedly. New launches typically gain certification before launch or within a few months of release – and one of the latest to get that treatment is Samsung’s new mid-range champ – the Galaxy A53.

The phone has popped up on Google’s official ARCore-supporting device list along with the many other Samsung devices from this year. The batch includes but is not limited to multiple A Series and M Series models: there’s also the freshly launched Galaxy F23 5G and the Galaxy Tab A8. Check out the complete list below:

Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

There was a time when technologies like ARCore were taxing on the processor, though that's no longer the case. Most devices today are powerful enough to support AR effortlessly, but Google still demands manual certification to ensure that they are fully capable of delivering an optimal AR experience. Aside from the aforementioned Samsung devices, there’s a boatload of iPhone and iPad models joining the party too:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

iPhone SE (3rd Generation)

iPad Air (4th Generation)

iPad Air (5th Generation)

iPad mini (6th Generation)

12.9-in iPad Pro (4th Generation)

12.9-in iPad Pro (5th Generation)

11-in iPad Pro (2nd Generation)

11-in iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

iPad (8th Generation)

iPad (9th Generation)

Diablo Immortal announcement incoming: Here's where to watch

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Zohaib Ahmed (26 Articles Published) More From Zohaib Ahmed