Summary Samsung is rapidly rolling out Android 14 updates to various devices, including budget-friendly Galaxy phones like the A24.

A245FXXU3BWL1 firmware version brings Android 14 to Galaxy A24 owners in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Tunisia, with a 2.16GB download size.

While the Galaxy A24 may not have all the high-end features, it still receives essential updates, including a fresh design for Quick Settings and new customization options.

Samsung has been hustling to push out Android 14 updates to a bunch of devices in record time. It kicked off with the latest flagship Samsung phones but didn't stop there. More than five budget-friendly Galaxy phones recently picked up the One UI 6.0 update. The Galaxy A24 in the Middle East and North Africa was among the lucky recipients, and now it's spreading its wings to conquer more countries in Asia.

According to SamMobile, Galaxy A24 owners are in for the Android 14 treatment in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Tunisia. If you're using the A24 in these areas, keep an eye out for firmware version A245FXXU3BWL1. Just dive into Settings, hit up Software update, and tap the download and install button if it shows up for you.

The new update comes with the November 2023 security patch, fixing dozens of security glitches from the last version. Just a heads-up, though, as it's a hefty 2.16GB download, so you might want to switch to Wi-Fi to dodge a hit on your precious data cap.

Samsung has been on a roll, dishing out updates left and right for over a dozen devices, including the Galaxy A14 and A54, not to mention the flagship models, foldables, and high-end tablets. And even though Samsung isn't selling the Galaxy A24 in the US, the phone still gets the One UI 6 update at an impressive speed.

While the One UI 6 update on the Galaxy A24 might not score all the fancy features that high-end phones flaunt, rest assured it's getting the essentials. Android 14, although not the rockstar of updates, brings some nifty changes to the world's favorite smartphone OS. For example, you get a fresh Quick Panel design for Quick Settings, the ability to switch up your wallpaper based on specific modes or time of day, more customization options for the lockscreen, weather widgets that might actually make you care about forecasts, plus some new emojis and a brand-new default system font.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A24 earlier this year with Android 13 out of the box. With the first major software update now live for the budget model, there are three more of these releases lined up in the future for the A24.

That said, these releases don't happen overnight; it will take weeks to hit everyone. So, chill if you don't see Android 14 popping up in your notifications right away. Samsung's got a track record of being swift with their Android OS updates, so rest assured that you won't be twiddling your thumbs for too long.