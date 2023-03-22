Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ The Galaxy S23+ might just be the sweet spot in Samsung's latest flagship lineup, and it's as good as you'd expect from the top name in the Android game. It's fast, it's gorgeous, and today, you can get it for up to $700 off (or as low as $300) with an enhanced trade-in. Samsung is also throwing in a free battery pack, even if you don't have a trade-in. From $300 at Samsung with trade-in

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series isn't even a couple months old yet, and while standalone discounts can be both rare (and a little underwhelming) on newer phones, for its week-long Discover Samsung event, we are seeing some fantastic enhance trade-in deals. For today's deal, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ gets the spotlight, and you can receive up to $700 back towards this phone with a trade-in — knocking down the price to as low as $300. To sweeten the offer, Samsung is throwing in a free battery pack (a $40 value), whether you have a trade-in or not.

Why the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is the phone to buy

The Galaxy S23 series may not make any groundbreaking changes to the already successful S22 phones, mostly bringing some subtle improvements to the internal hardware and battery life, along with a sleeker overall design. Still, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ can't help but impress, and it's one of the best Android phones for those who want something more than the standard Galaxy S23, but don't want to shell out the extra cash for the premium S23 Ultra.

Performance is as good as it gets on any Android smartphone available today thanks to the speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of memory. From the 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, to just the overall build quality, this is an outstanding hardware package all around. And that's topped off by Samsung's excellent One UI 5.1 interface based on Android 13, which offers a smooth UI experience (some pre-installed bloatware notwithstanding).

The Galaxy S23+ gives you a high-end Android flagship experience for about $200 less than the cost of the S23 Ultra, with the S23+ sticker price starting at $1,000. For today only, Samsung is offering an enhanced trade-in discount on the Galaxy S23+, letting you get up to $700 in instant credit if you have a device you're willing to put towards it. On top of that, Samsung is also offering an additional battery pack for free with every purchase, bringing the total potential savings to $740.