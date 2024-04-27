Every year, the best Android phones launch with the latest and “toughest yet” Corning Gorilla glass protection for their displays. However, out-of-pocket screen replacements can be expensive, and an additional protector seems justifiable. However, the market is overrun with tempered glass options. We see yesterday's film-type options pre-applied by brands, only for us to peel them off like a wrapper.

I put up with tempered glass for a few years, infuriated by their one-and-done application style and protection alike — one drop, and you’re done for. However, GadgetShieldz has a new film-type protector called FlexArmor, which can be a fitting replacement.

GadgetShieldz FlexArmor Staff pick 9 / 10 When tempered glass adds too much bulk or if you don't want to use a transparent case prone to yellowing, GadgetShieldz's FlexArmor range of screen and body protectors could be just what the doctor ordered. Pros Self-healing

Easy to reposition repeatedly

Accurate cutouts and zero-residue removal

bubble-free install, even on curved screens Cons Tedious application

Susceptible to accidental stretching

Limited drop protection

Some surfaces remain scratch-prone $15 at GadgetShieldz

Price and availability

A small price for non-sacrificial protection

Close

GadgetShieldz is an Indian brand selling skins, tempered glass protectors, and FlexArmor films for devices including phones, tablets, earbuds, smartwatches, notebooks, and even cameras. For the average Android phone, you can buy standard Ultra Clear screen protectors for $8 to $10, with the Matte version usually priced a dollar higher. Adding body protection for the back panel, camera island, and sides, if available for your selected model, costs another $2.

You can even select a mix of matte and ultra clear protectors for the screen and body. The brand offers CaseFit screen protectors in both finishes with more spaces along the edges to prevent them from lifting when you slap a case on.

International shipping to the US via Airmail takes 25 to 35 business days and costs $2, but you can choose express shipping for delivery within a week for just $8. So, full body matte finish protection for something like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra costs $12 plus shipping at $8, totaling $20.

In the box, you get the protector wrapped in a parchment paper envelope, as well as an installation kit comprising a spray bottle of soap solution, screen cleaning cloth, cardboard squeegee, and cleaning kit. The latter includes a wet wipe, a large dust removal sticker, and guide stickers to help with alignment during installation.

Specifications Brand GadgetShieldz Material Theroplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Fingerprint scanner compatibility Compatible Finish Type Ultra Clear, Matte Adhesion Stiction Coverage Screen, Body, Sides, Camera island Front camera cutout Yes Thickness 0.2mm

What’s good about GadgetShieldz FlexArmor

Scratches be gone