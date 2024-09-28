Android is beautiful! Sure, we might be biased, but the explosive impact of Google's operating system on the tech industry is undeniable. It powers some of the best phones and keeps billions of people connected, informed, and entertained. Still, Android isn't only for phones, tablets, smartwatches, and smart Google TVs. The openness and flexibility of Android allow for a variety of products. From the genius and practical to the quirky and just plain strange, these gadgets, surprisingly, run Android.

1 These digital cameras

A mirrorless Android camera? Imagine the possibilities!

Close

Dedicated digital cameras still rule when it comes to raw image quality. However, it's a hassle to move your photos to a computer, run them through Lightroom, and then upload them to your preferred social media or cloud storage platform.

Samsung tried to solve the issue in 2012 by releasing the Samsung Galaxy Camera. It was a 16MP digital camera with a 21x zoom lens, a 4.8-inch touchscreen, and Android 4.1 that gave you access to all social media and Android photo editing apps you could use. A year later, Samsung announced the Galaxy NX, which featured a larger image sensor and interchangeable lenses, placing it firmly in pro-user territory. The Galaxy Camera 2 launched in 2014, with minor specs improvements over its predecessor.

Android-powered digital cameras were never a hit, but the concept lives on with the Yongnuo YN455, a $700 mirrorless camera with Android 10 and Micro Four Thirds optics. It's far from perfect, as you can tell after watching this review video, but it deserves points for keeping the dream alive.

Fun fact: Android was intended to be an advanced operating system for digital cameras. The idea was pitched in 2004, three years before the first iPhone's announcement.

2 This 3D printer

Revolutionizing manufacturing

Source: Snapmaker

It's no coincidence that the control module for the Snapmaker 2.0 3D printers is reminiscent of an Android phone from 10 years ago. Underneath the custom software skin is an old yet functional Android OS build, allowing essential features like Wi-Fi connectivity, removable storage, and CANBus communication for controlling the machine's mechanical modules. You can't install apps, though there's little you'd want to run on its 1.1GHz Cortex-A7 processor. For 3D printing, carving, and laser engraving, however, that's plenty of processing punch.

3 This actual printer

The green robot helping you get work done

Printers are universally despised for their poor dependability. A potential solution came from Samsung in 2013 with the company's Smart MultiXpress printer-scanner combos. Yup, they ran Android.

This might seem like an overengineered solution, but having a proper OS allowed the printers to print without a computer. They could also scan and email documents independently. Thanks to built-in NFC, the printers allowed quick pairing with phones when you wanted to print, for example, a photo from your gallery. An NFC-based authentication system was also available to limit access to whatever documents and data were accessible on the device.

4 This Samsung refrigerator

Everything tastes better with a dash of Android

Source: Samsung

"Sent from my Samsung Android smart fridge" can be your email signature if you have a Samsung Zipel T9000 from 2013. But in all seriousness, having a 10.1-inch touchscreen and Android on your fridge can come in handy for looking up recipes, updating your grocery shopping lists, or putting on a YouTube video while cooking. Today's Samsung Family Hub fridges feature larger touchscreens, reaching 32 inches in diagonal size, but they've transitioned to Samsung's Tizen OS.

5 This digital photo frame

And yes, it works pretty well

Source: Frameo

I was skeptical when I got one of these Frameo digital picture frames as a gift. But to my surprise, it has been serving its purpose reliably. It's probably because its maker chose to put Android on it instead of some obscure, half-baked alternative. The touchscreen works, the software gets updates, and the Wi-Fi connectivity allows for the wireless transfer of photos from a phone onto the frame. It's too bad that installing apps isn't allowed with the stock software.

6 This smart mirror

Is it a mirror or a phone screen?

Many people take their phones to the bathroom, so the idea of an Android smart mirror isn't as far-fetched as it seems. Slapping a big touchscreen and the insides of a tablet behind a bathroom mirror allows you to watch videos, play music, or check the weather while getting ready for work. The tricky part is that Android smart mirrors are hard to find and buy, and the prices aren't low, given the hardware specs.

7 This Sony projector

Ahead of its time and beyond anyone's budget

Source: Sony

The Sony Xperia Touch was an innovative blend of an Android tablet and a short-throw projector. Yes, the kind of projector you use to display movies on the wall. While it didn't have a touchscreen, it detected touch input on the projected image, meaning you could play 23 inches of Fruit Ninja on a table by pointing the projector down.

While it looked like something out of a sci-fi movie, the Xperia Touch had major downsides: battery life was short at two hours, the touch input didn't always work well, and the image was dim and low resolution. But critically, the $1,699 price made it prohibitively expensive. For context, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus launched at $850 and the Galaxy Tab S3 cost $600.

8 This stationary phone

We've come full circle

Source: Hindetel

Stationary phones with Android and built-in touchscreens are a thing, though who needs them is a bit of a mystery. Office workers? Tech websites compiling lists of silly gadgets? We don't really know.

We do know that these wacky contraptions typically come with SIM card slots for wireless 4G connectivity. Most models don't connect to landline networks, though some do, judging by their specs. Speaking of specs, they're what you'd find on an ancient tablet, so good luck launching anything beyond your address book or the calculator app.

9 This Android game console

Can't beat the comfort of physical buttons

In contrast, dedicated Android game consoles have a crystal-clear target market, and it took too long to arrive. One of the best-made specimens is the Ayaneo Pocket Air, pictured above. At $300, it isn't cheap. Still, it offers plenty of features, making it ideal for playing modern Android games and emulating vintage classics. It has high-quality physical buttons, a humongous battery, and a vibrant, 5.5-inch OLED touchscreen. Tempted? You may want to read our Ayaneo Pocket Air review or go through our list of the best Android game handhelds to learn more.

10 This e-book reader

Like a Kindle on steroids

Source: Onyx Boox

The ONYX BOOX Go 10.3 stands out with its black and white display, a high-resolution E Ink Carta Plus (Carta 1200) ideal for reading books. Since it runs Android, this tablet can do more than the best Kindle, while the bundled pen lets you take handwritten notes. Sure, you wouldn't play games or watch movies on one of these, but if you've ever wished for an e-book reader that could at least let you play music or check your email, this could be your dream device.

11 This space satellite

Androids in outer space!

It's easy to assume that space satellites require cutting-edge processing power. But as it turns out, a phone is powerful enough to do the job. The STRaND-1 nanosatellite project launched in 2013 and used a Nexus One in tandem with a conventional satellite computer. The project failed because of a problem with the conventional computer, giving no chance for the Nexus One to shine. Two months later, NASA put its smartphone-powered satellites into orbit and operation. They were named Alexander, Graham, and Bell, honoring the telephone inventor.

Android on all the things!

Android is known for its open nature and freedom of personalization, and the existence of the gadgets mentioned above is a demonstration of that. It's amazing what can be achieved and how much effort is saved when we have access to a flexible and powerful platform like Android. Though, we must admit, Android isn't perfect and has had its ups and downs. Here are the Android versions we think were particularly disappointing.