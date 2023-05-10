Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle Earth is a free-to-play strategy game where you'll collect characters from the world of Middle Earth and pit them against each other in PvP turn-based battles. It's developed by the same team behind Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, so prepare yourself for tons of microtransactions and gacha-style gambling.

Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle Earth follows the same formula as Galaxy of Heroes. You'll collect characters via random drops and build teams to play across story-driven and multiplayer missions. In said battles, you'll take turns to whack each other until one team is wiped out. There are opportunities for strategic gameplay here, but you'll need to build up a large pool of characters first. However, there aren't restrictions for PvP battles, so feel free to build a team from any mixture of LoTR characters.

Source: Play Store

Of course, the battles are just a stage for your characters. EA is targeting the LoTR fanbase here in the hopes they'll be willing to pay to see their favorite characters in action. Of course, there are different cosmetics for characters, which can be bought with money. Not only are new characters locked behind a paywall, but you'll only be able to play a certain amount of missions before your energy runs out. Once it's out, you'll need to wait (or pay money!) for it to refill.

Source: Play Store

If you're willing to put up the predatory microtransactions, Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle Earth is an adequate strategy game that brings characters from the franchise to life. However, seeing another free-to-play cash grab for Lord of the Rings on mobile is still disappointing. Instead, try one of our favorite strategy games on Android for a tactical experience that won't drain your wallet.