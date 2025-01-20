One of my kids is 9 years old, and they definitely don’t need a phone. They have no interest in taking pictures with friends; they’re rarely places without either me or my wife, and they still, from time to time, like to carry rocks in their pockets. All in all, it wouldn’t make much sense to have them carry a phone at all. Still, Gabb does have some options, like the Gabb Phone 4 , to help you decide if your kid is on the age cusp. But what do you do if your kid just isn't ready but need something to stay connected?

The Gabb Watch 3e solves a lot of this — on the rare occasion that my kid is at a trusted friend’s house without us, we are still connected via cell service (or Wi-Fi). Plus, the watch is on them at all times and won’t be left on a counter somewhere. They also won’t be distracted by its very limited capability scope. This smartwatch manages to bridge the gap between phone and no phone; that is, if you can get a child who's not used to wearing a watch to actually wear one.

Gabb Watch 3e 7 / 10 The Gabb Watch 3e keeps your child connected without the need for a phone. Using LTE cellular service, you can text, call, and monitor your kid from your own connected device, ensuring a line of communication for essentially any scenario as they venture out into the world. Pros Strong LTE connection, even indoors

Simple, distraction-free, with low learning curve

Remote monitoring

Calls & texts

Clear speaker Cons Bulky, especially for a child's wrist

App icons can be confusing before familiarity

No camera $150 at Gabb

Specs, price, and availability for the Gabb Watch 3e

Frustration-free

You can get a Gabb Watch 3e on Gabb’s website or on Amazon for $149 (plus a cell service plan, which, month-to-month, is $17.99/mo) — but recently I’ve seen it offered for free along with their service, so keep an eye on deals. It comes in two colors, dark gray and silver, and uses a 20mm wide quick-release band, which comes in black or white.

Specifications Case size 46 x 40 x 14.5 mm Display 1.41” LCD Display resolution 360 x 320 Battery 500 mAh Cellular connectivity LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Yes Health sensors Step Counter IP Rating Water Resistance IP68 Strap size 20 mm width quick release Colors Dark Gray & Silver Display glass Gorilla Glass 3 Speaker Yes Mic Yes Expand

What’s good about the Gabb Watch 3e

The call is coming from inside the house, outside the house, and everywhere in between