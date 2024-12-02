As a dad on the cusp of having teenagers, I’m constantly hunting for the perfect phone, one that offers everything a kid needs in this day and age, and nothing that they don’t. I’ve written at length on this subject, including how to handle when a tween asks for a phone , how schools are currently handling phones (and whether or not they’re on the right track ), and even what an ideal mindful parenting phone would look like .

The Gabb Phone 4 Pro is the closest a phone has come to being perfect for my kids. With precise monitoring of contacts, messages, and locations, a hefty list of reviewed apps to choose from (including a robust streaming music service), and a brand-new option for safe video calling, only a few things keep this phone from a perfect score.

Staff pick Gabb Phone 4 Pro 8 / 10 $100 $200 Save $100 The Gabb Phone 4 Pro promises to protect your kids and teens from the dangers of digital life. Gabb's custom software is overlaid on a Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, utilizing Samsung's robust yet budget hardware to power a system that monitors calls and texts, can locate your child, and keeps them in communication without browsers or social media. Gabb also offers its own safe video calling feature and a music app with an appropriate and deep catalog to keep kids and teens entertained. Pros Gabb services work to secure your teen's digital life

Long battery life and fast charging

Decent cameras

Simple setup and monitoring Cons No RCS

Not all third-party apps have been reviewed for access $100 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

What your teen needs is all here

Like other competitors, Gabb smartly uses Samsung hardware to power its software experience. This means you get a decent screen (and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate), solid build quality, and enjoyable cameras. Keep in mind, however, that the Samsung Galaxy A15 is still a budget phone — but when it comes to “budget,” I’d rather have something from Samsung than other hardware brands. (For reference, the Pinwheel's Plus 4 also uses a Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, so it also might be worth considering.) The Gabb Phone 4 Pro only comes in a dark blue colorway, but there are plenty of trendy case options for your teen to switch up their style.

At $200, the 4 Pro is the perfect price for peace of mind. Just know that after that initial price, you’re looking at a monthly fee for service beyond that. This includes Gabb's software and the wireless services, which is reasonable compared to phone plans from places like Cricket and Mint Mobile.

Gabb also allows you to port existing numbers to their service or get a new number altogether. However, it won’t work if you bring your own SIM; you’re stuck with Gabb’s wireless service, which, luckily, is rock solid as it uses Verizon towers. You can buy the Gabb Phone 4 Pro at places like Amazon, or sometimes, for even better deals, directly from Gabb itself.

Specifications SoC Octa-Core Display type Super AMOLED Display dimensions 6.5-inches Storage 128GB Battery Li-po 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging Ports USB-C, 3.5mm Operating System Android 14, One UI 6 Front camera 13MP selfie camera Rear camera 50MP back camera (5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro) Colors Dark Blue Expand

What’s good about the Gabb Phone 4 Pro?

Gabb delivers on all fronts