The way that many of us clean our homes in 2025 is different from how we did so 10 years ago. One task most of us want to be easier or taken off our hands is housework. Technological advancements have made robot vacuums accessible to so many people that tidying floors has become less daunting. From mopping to vacuuming, these devices solve nearly all our floor cleaning needs, but not all.

For the most part, much like smartphones, robot vacuums have become so good that finding ways to improve each generation is more difficult. AI is a big part of how these devices are working to get better. Another way brands are offering more from their products is with combo devices, like the Ecovacs Deebot T30s Combo with its onboard handheld vac. However, what about when there is clutter on the floor? Right now, robo-vacs go around it and leave that mess. Last week, I saw a Roborock vacuum that will change all of that.

Reaching for the next level

...literally

Roborock showed off this new vacuum, the upcoming Saros Z70, in Las Vegas this past January at CES. However, it was a limited preview with a lot of "more to come" talk. This past week, I and others in the industry were treated to an in-depth, hands-on demo in New York. Again, there was plenty of "more to come" at this showing, but there was a clearer vision of what the brand hopes to do with this ambitious project.

The Saros Z70 is a Saros 10R with a new brush system that actively removes tangles from the brush. I was told this method is new to Roborock, so it will be interesting to see how well it works in testing. While this is a neat and useful upgrade, the brush isn't the show's star. That honor belongs to the robotic arm that folds up inside the top of the unit. Roborock is calling this arm the OmniGrip.