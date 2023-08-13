Our official verdicts on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, Watch 6, and Tab S9 series are online and Stephen Schenck is in for Will this week to help us expand upon them in vocal form on the Android Police podcast. With iteration the name of this battle, where does the next one take us in this "war?" Also up in the episode, some grumblings about the Pixel Watch 2, Android 14, and One UI 6. And we write up a manuscript for a new Google-y movie starring Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci.

01:43 | Samsung reviews

40:41 | The News

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Stephen Schenck filled in this week. Our editor is Jules Wang.

