Our official verdicts on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, Watch 6, and Tab S9 series are online and Stephen Schenck is in for Will this week to help us expand upon them in vocal form on the Android Police podcast. With iteration the name of this battle, where does the next one take us in this "war?" Also up in the episode, some grumblings about the Pixel Watch 2, Android 14, and One UI 6. And we write up a manuscript for a new Google-y movie starring Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci.
01:43 | Samsung reviews
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: Something pithy when it's published
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Polished to a sheen
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review: Iteration with a twist
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review: Premium, powerful, pricey
40:41 | The News
- Google just enabled RCS by default for all Messages users
- For real this time: Samsung launches One UI 6 beta
- Android 14 Beta 5 arrives as one last scheduled update before stable release
- Android 14 will make scrolling in Chrome as smooth as iOS
- OnePlus is ready to make a splash with a touchscreen you can actually use while wet
- Google Pixel Watch 2 could pack all the right upgrades over its predecessor
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Stephen Schenck filled in this week. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com