Alexa is taking over the world! According to Amazon, 25% of US households have at least one Amazon Alexa-powered speaker, which makes sense given the variety of devices. Amazon makes its Echo devices in different shapes and sizes, and other top audio manufacturers like Sonos and Bose offer smart speakers with the Alexa voice assistant built-in.

An Alexa smart speaker allows you to organize your calendar, set timers, hear the latest news headlines, and turn appliances on and off. On top of that, it can be fun. The Alexa voice assistant can be entertaining when you're bored or want to make the kids laugh on a rainy afternoon. Amazon riddled the system with loads of funny responses to random commands. These are our favorites.

Related How to set up Alexa smart home automation Alexa Routines are a free and powerful way to automate your smart home devices

Alexa, tell me a dad joke

Alexa has a few dad jokes under its sleeve. You won't get the same response every time.

Alexa, make fart noises

This one will make your kids giggle, and as parents, you might find it a little amusing.

Alexa, sing me a song

This AI has many talents!

Alexa, tell me a fun fact

You'll impress people with your random tidbits of knowledge.

Alexa, which came first, the chicken or the egg?

You'll leave more confused than you started.

Alexa, I've got 99 problems

This voice assistant has an answer for everything!

Alexa, how much do you weigh?

You won't get the answer you expect.

Alexa, is your refrigerator running?

Ask this to get a silly response.

Alexa, who is your celebrity crush?

The answer makes a lot of sense!

Alexa, teach me a prank

Be careful showing this one to mischievous children.

Alexa, self-destruct

Expect a dramatic response. Don't use this command when you're on an important work call!

Alexa, sing Happy Birthday to me

Use this to get a great start to your special day.

Alexa, do you know the muffin man?

I bet you can guess the answer to this one.

Alexa, beatbox for me

The assistant will lay down a beat. All you need to do is rap along to it.

Alexa, tell me a burn

It's not wrong with this one.

Alexa, insult me

Ouch, Alexa can be brutal!

Alexa, trick or treat

It doesn't need to be Halloween to go trick-or-treating.

Alexa, give me a tongue twister

Everyone in the family should give it a go. It's not easy to say.

Alexa, tell me a knock-knock joke

Learn some wisecracks to use with your friends and family.

Alexa, rap for me

Alexa can spit bars!

Alexa, am I your best friend?

You'll get a very wholesome response with this command.

Alexa, what happens when you step on Lego?

We've all been there at some point.

Alexa, do you believe in ghosts?

Spooky!

Alexa, can you burp?

How rude!

Alexa, drumroll, please

This will go well with any household announcements!

What else can Alexa do?

After asking Alexa some of these funny questions, there are other hidden Alexa features to explore that you may not know about. Some will keep you entertained, while others will provide more practical uses.

Find your phone

Did you know you can ask Alexa to find your smartphone? It'll give you a ring and vibrate like a phone call. No more losing your phone around the house.

Whisper

If you just put the kids to bed and want to ask Alexa something without disturbing them, whisper your command, and Alexa whispers back to you.

Speed up and slow down

Occasionally, Alexa takes a long time to answer your question. In this case, say, "Alexa, speak faster." This speeds up its response. It works the same way the other way around when you say, "Alexa, slow down."

Play games

You can play several games with Alexa. Say, "Alexa, let's play a game." It tells you all the options available, including music games, trivia games, game show games, and more. Popular games include Heads Up and Jeopardy.

Tell you a story

Are you running out of inspiration for a bedtime story? Alexa can tell one for you. Use the command "Alexa, tell me a bedtime story." There's a library of tales, so you won't get the same one every time.

Make announcements around the house

If you have Alexa speakers dotted around the house, you can use them to make announcements in different rooms. You don't need to shout up the stairs that dinner's ready. Ask Alexa to do it for you. Similarly, you can drop into other speakers to have a two-way conversation over your devices like an intercom.

Create routines

Alexa Routines are a handy feature you can set up in the Alexa app, triggering groups of smart home tech with certain commands or at certain times. For instance, you could use "Alexa, goodnight" to turn off all your lights at once or "Alexa, good morning" to turn on the coffee machine when you wake up.

Routines don't have to be triggered using a voice command. They can be activated using a motion sensor or at sunrise or sunset. You can even set them to start when your smart speakers detect certain sounds like a baby crying or a dog barking.

Alexa has lots to offer

Alexa is more than a practical tool. This voice assistant has countless fun features and commands to try out. Ask for jokes, listen to stories, play games, hear your favorite songs, and so on. You'll even find some hidden Easter eggs referencing movies and TV shows! More clever responses are being added all the time, so you'll never run out of amusing questions to ask.