Summary The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will soon be replaced by the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is expected to improve on the previous model.

Leaks have revealed the key specs and features of the upcoming Samsung flagship phones, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and impressive camera capabilities, but Samsung's supposed "Quad Telephoto" branding of the Ultra model's telephoto capabilities has us confused.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus have similar designs and features, including an Armor Aluminum 2.0 design and dual telephoto camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been a hit among Android users, but its reign at the top is coming to an end. The much-anticipated successor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, is almost ready to swoop in a few weeks from now, and it's expected to build on the success of its predecessor. But if you thought Samsung would keep us on our toes before its big reveal, hold your excitement, because a massive leak has spilled the specs sheet of all three models, alongside photos of the entire lineup flaunting their stuff in four different colors.

Seasoned leaker Evan Blass has dropped what looks like an official Galaxy S24 series specs sheet on X (formerly Twitter). While it doesn't spill every tiny detail, it reveals the key specs and features of the upcoming Samsung flagship phones.

Corroborating previous leaks, all three models will presumably draw their power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The leak also hints at flagship features like an IP68 rating, a whopping 2,600 nits of peak display brightness, 8K recording, and some fancy software goodies like a "smart keyboard" and a dynamic lock screen.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will supposedly feature a titanium design, a spacious 6.8-inch QHD+ screen, 12GB of RAM, and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. Power-wise, it's said to pack a 5,000mAh battery that can hit 65% in just 30 minutes, and the main camera is flexing with a jaw-dropping 200MP. But here's where it gets a bit wild: the zoom capability. The spec sheet claims the Galaxy S24 Ultra will flaunt something called "Quad Telephoto," offering zoom options of 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x.

On the other hand, previous leaks suggested that the S24 Ultra might come with either a 3x and 10x dual telephoto camera setup or opt for a 3x and 5x telephoto combo. The whole "quad telephoto" branding feels a bit like wordplay, making it sound like you get native zoom at 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x, which might not be entirely true.

Shifting gears to the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, they've unsurprisingly got a few things in common. Both flaunt an Armor Aluminum 2.0 design, pack a punch with a 50MP main camera, and offer a 30x digital zoom. They're also supposedly throwing in a "dual telephoto" system with 2x and 3x zoom. Samsung has been dishing out that 2x zoom option by cropping from the main camera on their other phones. So, we're betting that this is likely the same deal with the S24 and S24 Plus.

As if we weren't already drowning in leaks, another massive leak from tipster Arsene Lupin on X unleashed a hundred high-definition renders of the full Galaxy S24 lineup in four flashy colors. Rumor has it that Samsung's naming them Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. The leak doesn't unveil any jaw-dropping surprises, but if you're itching to take a peek at the images in crystal-clear detail, the post generously includes a download link.

In any case, it seems we're almost at the end of the road for juicy leaks about these phones. Unless you're itching for more on the software, pricing, and availability, we're pretty much there. And if the leaks are worth their salt, we're looking at just under a month until showtime. Thanks to Blass, we now know that the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event is set for January 18. However, this one's not your run-of-the-mill Unpacked event, as it's supposedly going all-in on AI.