Key Takeaways Insider source shared high-res floral wallpapers directly from Google for Pixel 9a.

Wallpapers are available in light and dark themes, named after flowers for Android and iPhone.

Preorders for Pixel 9a to begin in March, in matching colors with the released wallpapers.

If there's one area where the Google Pixel line has always excelled, it's wallpapers. The phones have always had choices that range from mineral-inspired works of art to Premier League-inspired works for footie fans. That's no exception for the Pixel 9a, whose wallpapers leaked in lower resolution a few weeks ago. That sneak peek was enough to get fans excited, especially given how incredible the wallpapers looked — but they weren't high-res enough to use. But now you can get your hands on the real thing.

Full-resolution wallpapers direct from an insider

Available for all

Android Authority reports that a "source inside Google" provided the site with full-resolution, uncropped wallpapers. We'll save you a click: all the files can be found in a Google Drive folder, but all credit goes to Android Authority. There are eight wallpapers shown in four sets of two, separated into "light" and "dark" themes. All the wallpapers are floral and named for the flowers that inspired them, with Iris, Porcelain, Raspberry, and Obsidian. Just navigate through the wallpapers on offer and tap the download button beneath the preview.

It's worth noting that these wallpapers work for both Android and iPhone, so iOS users don't have to miss out on these gorgeous backgrounds. You can also use these wallpapers for other platforms, but they're designed for smartphones. You might run into letterboxing or blank spaces on a computer screen (though you could stitch these together in a photo-editing app until you reach the right resolution.)

All of the files are downloadable in .jpg format. The inside leak of these wallpapers just furthers the idea that the Pixel 9a might arrive sooner than expected. Preorders are slated to start in the middle of March, so we're less than six months away. News, rumors, and confirmations continue to emerge on a weekly basis about the upcoming phone. For instance, it's slated to launch in four colors: Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain, similar to these wallpapers. Find the one that fits the color of your soon-to-be Pixel, and you'll have a cohesive look across the entire device.