Summary The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra specs may have leaked, leaving nothing to the imagination.

The Galaxy Watch 7 could come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Ultra model may only come in a single size (47mm).

Prices for the Galaxy Watch 7 will supposedly start at €319 (approximately $343), while the Ultra might retail for €699 (about $751).

There's been a ton of leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra in recent weeks, likely because their launch is expected to be just a month away. The latest leak claims to reveal all the specs for Samsung's next premium Android smartwatches, which are expected to debut at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris.

A recent leak from Dealabs claims to reveal the full specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra (via Android Authority). Interestingly, it highlights potential color options for the French market, mainly affecting the watch bands. The core specs are expected to be the same worldwide, including in the US. The Galaxy Watch 7 will apparently come in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. Both sizes will presumably have options for either Bluetooth only or Bluetooth with 4G connectivity. The 40mm model is expected to be available in green and cream colors, while the 44mm version might come in green and silver.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is supposed to come in a single, larger 47mm size. This model will reportedly feature both Bluetooth and 4G connectivity. According to the leaked specs, it will have a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display, similar to the Galaxy Watch 6, with the same 480 x 480 resolution. A sapphire glass screen may also enhance scratch resistance.

Supposed full spec sheet for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra

Specs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Dimensions and weight 47mm: 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1mm, 60.5g 40mm: 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7mm, 28.9g 44mm: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm, 33.8g Materials Case: Titanium Front: Sapphire crystal Back: 3D Glass dial Case: Aluminum Armor Front: Sapphire Glass Back: 3D Glass Dial Screen 1.5″ (480×480), 327 ppi Super AMOLED 40mm: 1.3″ (432×432), 330 ppi, Super AMOLED 44mm: 1.5″ (480×480), 327 ppi Super AMOLED Processor Exynos W1000 Exynos W1000 Memory and storage RAM: 2GB Storage: 32GB RAM: 2GB Storage: 32GB Battery 590mAh 40mm: 300mAh 44mm: 425mAh Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz NFC GPS dual frequency (L1+L5) Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz NFC GPS dual frequency (L1+L5) Operating system One UI Watch 6.0 One UI Watch 6.0 Sensors GPS Light and geomagnetic sensor Accelerometer Gyroscope Barometer Temperature Heart rate Microphone and speaker GPS Light and geomagnetic sensor Accelerometer Gyroscope Barometer Temperature Heart rate Microphone and speaker Resistance IP6X dust protection 10 ATM IP68 MID STD 810 H IP6X dust protection 5 ATM IP68 MID STD 810 H Compatibility Android 11.0 or later, RAM 1.5 GB or higher Galaxy Buds (Buds Plus and later) Android 11.0 or later, RAM 1.5 GB or higher Galaxy Buds (Buds Plus and later) Box contents Galaxy Watch Ultra 47 mm Extreme Sport Band USB C wireless charger User manual Galaxy Watch 7 40mm and Sport Band Or Galaxy Watch 7 44mm and Sport Band USB C wireless charger User manual

There have been some inconsistencies about the color options for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Previous leaks have shown the watch with a bright orange band, but Dealabs suggests this color might not be available in France at launch. Instead, the core color options in France are expected to be Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White.

No price increase for the Galaxy Watch 7

Dealabs has also revealed that the Galaxy Watch 7 will keep its price steady in the French market. For context, the Galaxy Watch 6 was priced at $299 for the 40mm model and $329 for the 44mm model. The French site reports that the Galaxy Watch Ultra will be priced at €699 (about $751). Meanwhile, the Watch 7's expected prices are as follows:

40mm Bluetooth version: €319 (approximately $343) 44mm Bluetooth version: €349 (approximately $375) 40mm Bluetooth and 4G: €369 (approximately $396) 44mm Bluetooth and 4G: €399 (approximately $429)

Samsung's next Unpacked event is set for July 10, weeks earlier than last year's. This means we're just over a week away and can expect new foldables, watches, and earbuds. Additionally, Samsung is likely to introduce new features for Galaxy AI.