With plenty of Premier League action this weekend, you don't want to miss Fulham taking on Manchester United on Saturday. Both teams have had pretty inconsistent play this season. So, despite Man U's being several spots ahead of Fulham in the standings, predicting the winner is like flipping a coin. Here's everything you need to know about catching the matchup this weekend.

When and where?

Manchester United will compete against Fulham FC Saturday, November 4 at 8:30 AM ET — 5:30 AM PT and 1:30PM UK. The match will take place at Craven Cottage in London, England.

How to watch Fulham vs. Man United from anywhere

Are you traveling for business or pleasure and having trouble accessing your favorite shows or programs? No need to worry, with a VPN, you can quickly get back to streaming in just a few minutes.

Most VPN services make changing your location a breeze with just a few clicks. Once your location is set, you'll be able to watch all the programming you desire, from new shows to the latest sporting events.

Of course, if you don't feel like using a VPN, there are a ton of great VPN deals on all the best providers, so be sure to shop around and get the deal you want.

How to stream Fulham vs. Manchester United in the US

The game will be broadcast on the USA Network — which NBC owns — so your best bets are Sling TV and Peacock. However, those aren't your only options. Check out all the places you can stream the game below.

How to watch Fulham vs. Manchester United in the UK

In the UK, the match will be shown on TNT Sports this weekend, and the home for streaming TNT is Discovery+. You can access Discovery+ through Sky Sports, as well as through Amazon Prime Video, which is one of their subscription channels.