Key Takeaways Google & Fujifilm have collaborated to bring fast-pairing Instax Mini Link 3 and Pixel 9 features together.

The Instax Mini Link 3 features AR effects, collages, and pastel LEDs, enhancing creative photo opportunities.

Users can now customize and print photos directly from Pixel 9 on Mini Link 3 for fun, easy image making.

Is this the Pixel's first collaboration? It could be. The phone is really growing, and now there's a Fujifilm-Google collab to fast pair the pink Google Pixel 9 and the new Instax Mini Link 3 pocket printer together. The two devices have the same color and the same glamorous feel, but there's more than meets the eye here.

The collaboration includes Google Fast Pair between the devices. This means Pixel 9 users can now print images from the Mini Link 3 directly from their phone. They can customize each photo first through the app. Fujifilm said the image-making power of the Pixel 9 and the easy and fun printing of the Mini Link 3 are meant to bring fun to life.

Some of the key features of the Instax Mini Link 3

The third installment of the popular Intax Mini is a smartphone printer that syncs with your phone and prints photos. It requires a special type of film. It's basically a Polaroid for the 2020s.

The app features a bunch of tools to encourage creativity, such as augmented reality, collages, and various filters. Users can add 3D AR effects to their photos before printing. These are things like different backgrounds, decorative imagery, or even special effects. The app will save up to 20 images at a time.

The Click to Collage is a fan favorite. This allows users to capture a series of six images at three-second intervals, and the Mini Link 3 will print all of them as a collage on one photo. It's a little like a pocket photo booth.

And now there are pastel LEDs on the front panel of the Mini Link 3 to indicate things such as printing status and battery level. Thanks to the new Fast Pair implementation, syncing the Mini Link 3 to a Pixel 9 takes seconds, with no hoops to jump through.

The Mini Link 3 will be available soon for around $130. The rose pink Pixel 9 has been available for a few months now.