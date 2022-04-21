Front Mission is a tactical RPG series from Square Enix that dates back to 1995 as a Super Famicom release, which eventually made its way West as a Nintendo DS title. Over the years, the series has seen many entries, including a couple of mobile games released exclusively in Japan under the 2089 moniker. Well, it would appear that Square isn't done with the 2089 mobile offshoots and is bringing the series West, and so the company has released an official concept trailer for a new game known as Front Mission 2089: Borderscape, along with a handful of social media accounts and a website that already offers pre-registration.

The above concept trailer was initially released on IGN, and the keyword here is concept as there is zero gameplay in the video; it's just a bunch of animations mixed with real-world shots. This means there's pretty much nothing to go on at this point as it's still early days, and even if you jump over to the official website, there's no information there either short of a link to pre-register.

What we do know is that BlackJack Studio is developing the game (per Gematsu), the same studio behind the mobile gacha game Langrisser. While Square and BlackJack Studio (what an appropriate name for a gacha developer) have yet to describe what Front Mission 2089: Borderscape will offer, judging by previous work, there's a high chance Borderscape launches as a free-to-play gacha cash grab, perhaps explaining why neither Square nor BlackJack Studio have bothered to describe the game.

I suppose we'll have to wait for more information to trickle out to come to a final judgment as Front Mission 2089: Borderscape progresses through development. However, the absence of info today sure doesn't instill much confidence, especially when you consider the poor track record of the developer and publisher on mobile. While I'd love to be proven wrong, I don't personally hold out much hope Front Mission 2089: Borderscape will land as a worthy entry in the Front Mission franchise.

New Kingdom Hearts mobile game on the way celebrates 20 years of the series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author