At some point in our lives, we've all pointed our fingers at the silver screen, wishing we could act or play an instrument just as well. If you've ever felt like that about playing the guitar, things are about to get as easy as pie. Fret Zealot, an intuitive guitar learning system, is breaking down songs from the upcoming Fox drama Monarch into easy-to-understand guitar lessons.

The multi-generational musical drama stars Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, Golden Globe winner Anna Friel, and multi-Platinum country music star, Trace Adkins, so it's only natural to expect some bangers you'd love to reproduce with your guitar.

Fred Zealot's world-class guitar experts will guide you step-by-step through original tracks and covers from the series, with new songs being released every week. If this is your first time hearing about Fred Zealot, you're in for an entirely new way of getting better at and closer to understanding the instrument you love to play.

The system constitutes hardware and software that's been created to give you a learning experience that is unlike any other course out there. It all starts with a full-color LED system that easily attaches to the neck of your existing guitar or ukulele using secure 3M tape–it can be removed just as easily (it's not re-attachable, though).

Once installed and paired with the companion app that's available for both Android and iOS, the LEDs will show you how to form 10,000+ chords, play 80,000+ songs, and follow along with 3,000+ video lessons in real-time, allowing you to dive deeper into the kind of music you'd like to learn more about, be it rock, metal, gypsy jazz, or hillbilly.

The official Monarch songs and all the other aforementioned content are all a part of an all-access subscription for $14.99 per month. But if it’s your first time trying it out, you can get your first month for free by heading over to ​​fretzealot.com/monarch. If that's not enough to sail your boat, the company is also offering $20 off on the Fret Zealot LED system or a guitar combo pack to get your guitar learning journey started.

By the way, did I mention that the LED system can also be configured to provide cool lighting effects the next time you perform? It doesn't get easier and cooler than this.

