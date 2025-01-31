Summary A new Pixel Camera update, version 9.7.047.710329721.21, likely squashes bugs.

No new user-facing features are expected with this small patch update.

The previous update brought Quick access sliders and a Dual Screen Portrait Mode for certain Pixel models.

One of the best features of the Pixel line is its cameras and how they can appeal to photographers in us all. The Pixel Camera app is a big part of that, and there is a new Pixel Camera update currently out in the wild, version 9.7.047.710329721.21, and it appears to be a small patch update (per 9to5Google), which likely means some bugs got squashed. The last Pixel Camera update dropped a little under two months ago, bringing version 9.7 and its new Quick access sliders, and since we are still on version 9.7 (just a slightly newer version), new user-facing features aren't expected.

Related The best Android apps for photographers in 2024 It's time to take your photos to the next level

Likely a patch for bugs

After two months, a fresh update for Pixel Camera has dropped. So far, it is looking like it's a small patch update, moving from v9.7.047.702121536.18 to v9.7.047.710329721.21, and since Google doesn't offer a changelog for many of its Play Store listings, including Pixel Camera, the specifics of the update are unknown. Of course, we checked, and there doesn't appear to be anything new within the updated app, so everything points to a simple patch that likely fixed a bug or two.

When version 9.7 originally dropped in December, it brought along a few changes. New Quick access sliders that allow for manual viewfinder control of white balance, brightness, and shadows were the most notable, but there was also a Dual Screen Portrait Mode added for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Fold. So now that these features have been out in the hands of users, it's likely some bugs were found, that are hopefully now gone with the latest update.

Of course, if you'd like to check things out for yourself, version 9.7.047.710329721.21 is now available on the Google Play Store for all Pixel users. So, if you're not sure you're up to date, tap on the widget below to navigate to the Play Store, and if there is an update button, you know what to do.