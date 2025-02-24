In an era of rapidly evolving technology, there is no better way to stream content or enjoy TV shows and movies than through a smart TV. Whether it is the latest trending TV show or a classic movie of the 90s, you will likely access it on a smart TV. However, with the smartness and increasing support for features and apps comes a caveat.

Like any laptop, phone, or computer, a smart TV can act not-so-smart over time. If your device restarts often, apps buffer, or you want to upgrade your TV to take advantage of the latest features and improvements in the smart TV space, don’t sweat. There are a few upgrades and gadgets that can help. Although there are different smart TV platforms, such as Tizen OS, webOS, Android TV, tvOS, Google TV, and more, the software and hardware upgrade/update tips listed below are generally applicable across the board.

7 Add external streaming devices to the mix

A more feature-rich smart TV experience

Consider blending your smart TV’s features with an external streaming device like Google TV Streamer, Apple TV, Roku, or Amazon Fire Stick. These handy devices connect to smart TVs via HDMI and offer many apps, services, and advanced functionalities, some of which you may not find on your smart TV.

For example, the Roku Ultra streaming device gives you access to 4K content via the Spotlight Channel, free content via the Roku Channel (500+channels with 70,000+ movies and TV shows), and innovative voice control features that make it easy to find content without touching a button.

6 Use HDMI switcher

Add extra HDMI inputs

Do you wish your smart TV had more HDMI ports? You are not alone, as most TVs rarely have enough ports. Even if they do, not all support the latest HDMI version (HDMI 2.1). You will find that handy features such as 4K 120Hz are limited to one or two ports. This can be disappointing if you have several devices like gaming consoles, streaming sticks, or soundbars scrambling for the same port. However, there’s a way to solve all your HDMI nightmares. Enter HDMI switcher.

Also referred to as an HDMI selector, this compact device connects to an HDMI port and splits into several channels, allowing you to connect several HDMI-compatible devices to a smart TV with one or two HDMI ports.

There are two main types of HDMI switchers: manual and automatic. To use the manual model, you’ll press a button to switch between connected devices. Automatic HDMI switchers automatically detect when connected devices are active and switch to that input.

For instance, if you connect your PS5 console and turn it on, it automatically detects the signal and switches to the respective port without pressing a button. Most HDMI switches are available online for around $50 and are easy to use.

5 Switch to a wired internet connection

Hardwire your smart TV for a smoother streaming experience

While a Wi-Fi connection offers an effective and convenient way to connect your set to the internet, it can be less stable sometimes. This is especially true in a crowded area with several Wi-FI connections. Interference from thick walls and other devices can make it buffer, leading to unstable connections and minimized streaming quality.

To ensure uninterrupted streaming, connect your TV to the router through an Ethernet cable. It offers stable and high-speed internet connections, immune to physical interferences. This is ideal for online gaming, streaming 4K content, or where a fast and stable internet connection is important. The only caveat is that it requires physical cabling. This may inconvenience cord cutters with cables running through walls or rooms, particularly if the set is far from your router. Still, the benefits far outweigh the disadvantages in settings where streaming quality is crucial.

4 Clear your cache

Keep your smart TV in a tip-top shape

Over time, the cache can take up space on your smart TV, leading to slow performance. That’s why it’s important to clear the cache after a while. Doing so every now and again can breathe new life into the operating system. If there are buffering apps, you can also clear the cache.

Additionally, install or delete any applications you no longer use to free up space. The same applies to files like photographs, gaming content, and movies.

3 Disable motion smoothing

Improve picture quality

Most TV brands use different technologies to minimize motion blur, such as using black frames or repeating frames in video signals. The technique is generally known as motion smoothing and has different names, including TruMotion on LG, Motionflow on Sony, and Auto Motion on Samsung. It enhances image fluidity on your screen, which is good for live sporting events or games.

However, the same cannot be said for TV shows and movies. It tends to edge out the usual film cadence, making gritty or classic films look like video, resulting in a “soap opera effect.” This is a smooth picture with a stuttering effect that may distort reality. The image may also appear too sharp and unnatural for some people. It usually becomes more conspicuous when the FPS of the original image is low. To solve that, disable the Motion Smoothing mode. You can turn the feature off in the Settings section under Auto Motion, Motion Enhancement, Action smoothing, or TruMotion.

Regular updates are important for fixing bugs, addressing security patches, and introducing new features and functionalities to your set. Outdated firmware can cause problems on your TV, like compatibility problems, screen freezing, or unresponsiveness.

To mitigate such issues, brands release updates to enhance and optimize the OS, drivers, and applications. This can fix performance problems, making your set run faster, applications load quicker, enhancing responsiveness, and minimizing buffering when streaming high-quality content. Most modern TV platforms have auto-update features that you can turn on. Others notify you when an update is available, prompting you to install it. If not, check for updates manually. Look for Software update or something similar under Settings, and if available, install it.

1 Consider a soundbar or external speakers

Audio upgrade

Smart TV’s built-in speakers do not cut it when it comes to quality sound for music lovers or movie nights. They can leave you longing for more. For a more immersive sound experience, add a soundbar or external speakers to your setup.

While this does not upgrade or update your TV’s features, it enhances your streaming experience. Remember to go for an external sound system compatible with your TV. Surround sound features like Dolby Atmos or subwoofer are also important.

Stay ahead of the curve without breaking the bank

Upgrading or updating your smart TV is an effective way to take advantage of the latest improvements and features in the smart TV space. By exploring the above upgrade/update options, you can breathe new life into your entertainment hub without breaking the bank. Happy viewing!