Not all movie streaming sites are created equal. While it may be easy to settle for the most popular options like Netflix and Hulu, they might be the best choices for you. If you're looking for an affordable option, the best value streaming services won't break the bank, but there is a cheaper way to stream movies.

Sure, there are tons of sketchy "free movie" and torrent sites online where you can find just about anything, but you should steer clear of them. There are a handful of excellent sites, however, the offer free movies without the malware. We've compliled a list of our favorite platforms, so all you'll need is one of our favorite streamers for the perfect night in.

YouTube

YouTube has all types of independently made VLOGS and videos for all audiences, but it also has a large collection of free movies and TV shows. These aren't limited to public domain pieces from the 1950s either. You'll find modern films, too.

YouTube has hundreds of free films, and it tends to update its library frequently. Well-known films like Cast Away and The Hunger Games are available on the site, as well as acclaimed indie films like Adrift in Soho.

Crackle

Crackle is an ad-supported streaming service previously owned by Sony Entertainment. While it has since changed hands, it still features over 1,000 movies, including popular titles like The Aristocrats and Bernie, and nearly 100 television shows. Admittedly, Crackle has a lot of junk, but dig through it, and you're certain to find something good. It's worth the effort. It displays several movie categories from the sidebar, which you can use to filter through the large catalog.

Crackle also has a healthy helping of animated shows, reality TV, action, and thrillers. Ads on Crackle are frequent, appearing every 10 to 15 minutes during a movie or show.

Pluto TV

Pluto TV is Paramount's ad-supported, free streaming platform, meaning that much of the content available on Pluto is from Paramount. There are plenty of movies and shows to choose from, and the list continues to grow each week.

You can access Pluto TV from anything that has a web browser, and there are Pluto TV apps for about every device under the sun, including the PlayStation 5 and Apple TV.

Freevee (formerly IMDb TV)

Freevee's catalog is not nearly as plump as other free services, but it includes popular shows and films, including Mad Men, the Fifty Shades movies, and Schitt's Creek. Freevee also carries original titles such as Rowdy, Hotel for the Holidays, America's Test Kitchen, and more. Some older but popular titles are also available.

Freevee is only available in the U.S., U.K., and Germany. You need to create a free Amazon account to access Freevee content, which makes getting around any geo-blocking a little more challenging. You can access Prime Video's collection of ad-free films and shows if you have a paid Amazon Prime account.

Fawesome

Fawesome is available globally, and the app is available on LG TV, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android, iOS, and desktop browsers. Fawesome has a wide selection of movies from all genres, from modern rom-coms to classic cowboy films. It even has a handful of popular anime series.

The best thing about Fawesome is that you don't need to create an account to watch the shows. Just download the app and click play, safe in the knowledge that you won't get spammed with emails.

Tubi TV

While Fox's Tubi TV content is hit or miss, there's a huge variety to choose from. However, you might want to look elsewhere if you want something specific. Still, Tubi has a healthy helping of action, comedy, drama, documentaries, and a handful of animation and anime classics.

Tubi had to pull out of the U.K. and EU because of GDPR laws. So, for now, only U.S. viewers have access to Tubi's entire catalog of content, and international viewers from Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand have access to a limited range of free content.

Crunchyroll

Anime fans are probably aware of this one, but Crunchyroll has the most extensive library of anime and manga. Not everything is free. You'll need to create a free account to watch anything. Still, it's a great way to watch anime without going to unscrupulous websites. The cherry on top is Crunchyroll's updated user interface across all apps.

The free content is limited, though. If you want to explore more, sign up for a 14-day free trial on Crunchyroll.

Plex TV

If you like a combination of independent films, documentaries, B-movies, and vintage productions, Plex TV should be on your radar. Along with a comprehensive catalog of on-demand shows and films, Plex has live TV channels spanning various genres, from news to fitness and even live sports.

Plex doesn't force you to create an account to watch, but if you decide to create one, you can use Plex to access your other subscriptions or upload content, so everything is in one place. Plex is available outside the U.S., but you'll find the best quality and amount of content inside the U.S. We recommend using a VPN to access the best Plex movies if you're outside the U.S.

The CW

Yes, The CW isn't a movie streaming service, but it's full of trashy shows that are perfect for mindless binges. Have an afternoon and want to watch something ridiculous? Every episode of Riverdale is a train wreck. Do you want to watch a historical drama where all the facts are wrong, and everyone has an American accent? You're going to love Salem.

The CW has a solid assortment of some of the network's newest offerings, but some notable movies are missing. Streaming via The CW is only available in the U.S., but you might be able to get around that limitation with a VPN since you don't need an account to access the site.

Popcornflix

Popcornflix is another solid website to catch free movies online. It constantly adds new titles from Screen Media Ventures to keep the library fresh. You can watch Kung Fu classics, offbeat comedies like American Hero, Almost Pregnant, and Barry Munday, and murder mysteries such as The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Dead Tone, Stoker Hills, and Don't Go In The Woods.

Unlike some websites, Popcornflix offers a clean, easy-to-use user interface, neat categorization to find titles quickly, and a handy Continue watching section. You don't need to create a new account. Just visit the website, pick any movie, and enjoy.

Vudu

If you're ready to bear a few commercials, Vudu can be your ideal companion to catch high-quality movies for free. You can visit Vudu on your desktop and enable the Free movies only filter to check a large catalog. Some movies are available in full-HD (1080p) resolution.

Notable titles include All Good Things, Vice, The World's Fastest Indian, Castle Falls,and Train to Busan.You can also buy or rent movies from Vudu. This streaming service requires registration to unlock the movie library.

Cut the cord in style

You have to compromise when choosing one of the best free movie streaming sites, but they're an easy way to find something to watch. But if you want to keep up on what's great, we rounded up the best new movies you can stream right now.