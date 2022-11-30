Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are only a few months old, but have already cemented their positions among the best Android phones you can buy today. Both are loaded to the gills with new hardware and software features, but there's one that's been conspicuously missing. Back when the phones launched, Google promised that owners of the new Pixels would eventually get to enjoy free Google One VPN for five years — and now that offer is finally rolling out.

Google previously gave us a heads-up that the free One VPN for its latest Pixel phones would become available before the end of the year. November is almost behind us, and Google appears to have kept its word. If you open the Google One app on your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, you should finally see a new splash screen like the one below, confirming that you now have access to free VPN services, thanks to your Pixel purchase. You can manage the VPN connection from the new card under the Benefits tab in the app.

Close

On the settings page, you'll see a simple on/off toggle for the VPN service, along with a convenient button to temporarily disable it for five minutes. You can switch the VPN on and off from the Settings app on your phone — while enabled, a VPN icon should show up in the status bar on the right-hand side.

Google's VPN service is available for free on the Pixel 7 series, but you will need to subscribe to the 2TB+ cloud storage plan on Google One to enjoy this perk on the rest of your devices — plans starts at $10 a month. Sadly, you find any discounts on that just because you're already getting the free VPN with your Pixel 7.

The Google One VPN for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners is rolling out in 17 countries, but not in India nor Singapore. Note that the VPN won’t be available if you log in with a handful of account types, like some Workspace accounts, or ones supervised by your employer. We haven't seen the offer appear yet on our phones in all regions, suggesting Google could be getting things started in phases — keep checking.

Thanks: Hamzah