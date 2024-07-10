Summary Galaxy AI features free until 2025 on Samsung devices, including Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, with potential subscription fees after.

Samsung may introduce monthly subscriptions for Galaxy AI after the free trial period ends in December 2025.

New Galaxy AI features like Sketch to image and PDF overlay translation are available on the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

Samsung debuted Galaxy AI with the Galaxy S24 at the beginning of the year and has since expanded the AI features to its older flagship devices. The company's latest foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 — also feature Galaxy AI integration. Despite launching six months after the S24 though, their free Galaxy AI trial will expire at the same time as other Samsung phones.

While flagship Samsung phone and tablet owners can currently use Galaxy AI features for free, that won't be the case forever. The company previously confirmed that it will provide Galaxy AI free of cost for its existing devices until the end of 2025.

You might have assumed that Samsung would also give a two-year trial period with its 2024 foldables. This would have meant free access to Galaxy AI until at least mid-2026. But the same end-2025 timeframe also applies to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, despite launching almost six months after the Galaxy S24.

Below is what the company says in a footnote in the press release of its latest foldables:

Galaxy AI features by Samsung will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Galaxy devices.

On the bright side, the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are debuting with new Galaxy AI features such as Sketch to image and PDF overlay translation.

You might have to pay a monthly subscription fee for Galaxy AI

Samsung has not yet provided any indicators on how much a monthly Galaxy AI subscription will cost after the extended trial ends. The company is likely focusing on making Galaxy AI more useful and getting users hooked, so they are compelled to subscribe when the free trial period expires. On the bright side, you should hopefully experience all the new features and enhancements to Galaxy AI for free until then.

This phrasing from Samsung indicates that it will likely no longer include Galaxy AI for free with any of its devices after December 2025. Instead, the features could be paywalled behind a monthly or yearly subscription, with first-time users possibly getting a trial of a month or two to experience Galaxy AI.