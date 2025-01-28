Do you want to read more books? Having an amazing e-reader is a good start, but getting great books to read isn’t always an easy (or affordable) task. In many cases, it can be cheaper to purchase a physical book on Amazon than it is to purchase its digital counterpart. There’s an abundance of free e-books on the internet if you know where to look for them. Android Police is on the case to point you in the right direction.

4 Free open source and public-domain e-books

The public domain is the best place to find free reading materials since it comprises millions of books. Anything published before 1930 is in the public domain and devoid of copyrights, meaning anyone can copy and publish those works without permission from the author or their estate. There are cases where an author releases their book for free with an open source license. This is primarily the case for non-fiction books, but it’s not unheard of for the occasional work of fiction to be released this way.

There are two standards to judge public-domain books: quantity and quality. When it comes to quantity, the undisputed leaders are the Internet Archive and Project Gutenberg. I find the search functionalities on the Internet Archive to be better, but Project Gutenberg is easier to look at. If you’re looking for the highest quality public domain e-books, which have been thoroughly edited and have modern formatting applied, Standard Ebooks is the best place to look. Its selection is limited, but it has put more work into making them nice.

3 Free library e-books

When it comes to letting people read books for free, there is no greater institution than the library. The first public libraries to let anyone read for free popped up in ancient Athens. Tax-funded public libraries started in the US in the early 19th century and continue to lend physical and digital books today if you have a library card.

The most popular service for borrowing books to read on your e-reader is Libby/OverDrive. OverDrive sells digital copies of books to libraries and then helps those libraries distribute the books to their patrons. Most people interact with OverDrive through its website or app, Libby. If you use one of Kobo’s great e-readers, you’ll have OverDrive built into the OS.

OverDrive isn’t the only player in the library game. The most popular alternative is Hoopla, which has more types of content, but you’re not likely to watch a movie on your e-reader. Hoopla also doesn’t work with Kindle or Kobo devices since you can only read Hoopla titles through its app. CloudLibrary is another popular library app that works the same as Libby and Hoopla, and although it doesn’t work with Kindle, it works with Kobo or Nook (or any Android-based e-reader).

2 Free self-published e-books

Not all authors go through established publishers. Some want to publish their novel at any cost, some can’t get picked up by a publisher, and others use it to build publicity for their work. No matter why they do it, it’s not uncommon to find these books for a highly discounted rate, often free.

Amazon and Kobo help authors sell their self-published e-books, but it isn’t possible to filter your search results for self-published books on their platforms. To find the best self-published books, you only need to know one name: Smashwords. It has nearly one million books published on its platform, and over 90,000 of them are free. Even better, all of its books are DRM-free, meaning you can own your e-books instead of licensing them as you would from Amazon.

1 Free scholarly books and articles

Access to free academic research is a boon to the modern world most people take for granted. Right now, there are over 15,000 open-access journals — publications that are freely available to read — and most of them let you download for free. Likewise, you can download and read thousands of open-access books at your leisure. However, nearly all of these invaluable sources of knowledge are in PDF format, making them cumbersome to read on all but the largest e-readers. If you can overcome that caveat, there are many sources for good academic books.

The best place to start is the Directory of Open Access Books. It’s not a creative name, but it is what it says. Some subjects have more books than others, so if the subject you’re looking for is obscure, it will be harder to find something to read. Another good resource is JSTOR’s open access book collection. Browsing books isn’t as easy on JSTOR, but it has over 10,000 titles you can access.